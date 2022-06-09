ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Abbott was reportedly warned of problems at its baby formula factory months earlier than previously known

By Chloe Taylor
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDX4H_0g5TKBDX00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

An employee at Abbott Laboratories alerted the company to problems at its baby formula plant in Sturgis, Mich., months earlier than previously known, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to documents seen by the WSJ, a complaint was filed under the U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s whistleblower-protection program by a former Abbott employee in February 2021.

The complaint gave details about an alleged string of shortcomings at the company’s Sturgis plant—the largest infant formula factory in the U.S.—including failing equipment that needed repair as well as formula that was being sold without sufficient proof it was safe to consume.

A spokesperson for Abbott was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Fortune, but the company told the WSJ: “We investigated the federal OSHA complaint and have not been able to confirm the allegations.”

Abbott halted production at its Sturgis plant in February 2022, following several reports between September 2021 and February this year of children falling ill or dying after consuming products made at the site.

The shutdown helped create a nationwide shortage of baby formula that prompted desperate parents to drive for hours looking for supplies, or swap and sell to one another to ensure their children could be fed.

Meanwhile, dangerous recipes for homemade formula went viral.

In May, U.S. President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to increase production and command Defense Department aircraft to import formula shipments from abroad.

Abbott said Saturday that it had restarted production at its Sturgis plant—but the supply problems created by its monthslong closure are expected to persist into the summer.

Comments / 5

Related
Fortune

Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Sturgis, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Business
City
Sturgis, MI
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Baby Formula#U S Labor Department#Fortune Features#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Osha
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Mail

More than HALF of 'Covid' patients in NYC hospitals were not admitted because of the virus, official data shows, as cases in the city creep upwards: Infections up 19% nationally over the past week but deaths fall by 32%

More than half of COVID-19 patients in New York City hospitals are not severely ill with the virus, official data suggests, with the rest admitted for another ailment instead of the virus — a sign that pandemic figures in recent months may be inflated. State data shows that of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

Fortune

142K+
Followers
7K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy