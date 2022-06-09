ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

When is your new library ready? A Lookout guide to the emerging branches

By Grace Stetson
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GlHH_0g5TIegu00
There's no shortage of natural light at the new Capitola Branch Library. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Six years ago this week, Santa Cruz County voters overwhelmingly approved Measure S, funding the next generation of public libraries. By a 70% majority, voters taxed themselves $67 million to revamp or rebuild 10 county libraries from Boulder Creek to La Selva Beach, all by the end of 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNO6B_0g5TIegu00

That ambitious timeline is now more than halfway through, and Lookout updates the progress, answering the question: Where does my library fit in? We detail each of the changes below, branch by branch, and offer a handy map that both shows progress and links to the event schedules for each of the open branches.

This coming week marks two of the new starts.

On Saturday, the new Garfield Park branch hosts a “ grand reopening ,” with a celebration taking place from noon to 4 p.m. at 705 Woodrow Ave. in Santa Cruz. Then on Wednesday, beginning at 12:30 p.m., the Aptos branch breaks ground on its new construction. Brazilian music, crafts and a roaming fairy are promised.

Of the county library system’s 10 branches, four — Boulder Creek, Capitola, Felton and La Selva Beach — have so far completed construction and reopened to the public. In the coming months, beginning this weekend, four additional branches — Branciforte, Garfield Park, Live Oak and Scotts Valley — will reopen to the public.

The large downtown Santa Cruz branch, a project that has been contested by some , is scheduled to begin construction in 2023, to be completed by 2026. As of now, the project remains at a crossroads, with opposing group Our Downtown, Our Future recently filing a ballot measure to keep the library as is, aiming for voters to decide in November. City officials and library representatives say this action hinders not only the project from moving forward, but the construction of more affordable housing and a new community space in the city’s downtown.

Yolande Wilburn, who joined the Santa Cruz Public Libraries as director in January, said she was so glad to see the community support for the library system when she first moved to town, and for the libraries themselves, many of which were first built in the 1960s.

More than just new buildings, the new libraries also reflect changing community needs.

“Many of our libraries haven’t had major renovations, and we’ve changed the way we do things in libraries,” Wilburn said. “Libraries aren’t these quiet, silent places anymore; if we want to provide these spaces for our communities, we need to build for them.”

Further, she notes, the Measure S funds tie directly to library safety. Many of the plans include asbestos removal, electrical wiring and spaces compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Other updates, Wilburn said, could include solar power and further broadband access.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aKe22_0g5TIegu00
A rendering of the proposed Live Oak library branch annex. (Via County of Santa Cruz)

“People are really happy if we can add those pieces — some of them we may need to add later, and we’re planning for that,” she said, noting potential grant funding. “But those things are very important.”

Looking forward, Wilburn said it’s imperative that the Santa Cruz Public Libraries remain connected with the community, to best hear what else readers need.

That also means, she said, that the libraries will focus a great deal of efforts on hiring and staffing all 10 branches, one of the system’s “biggest challenges” during the pandemic. Currently, the library is budgeted for about 102 full-time-equivalent employees, and is working on recruiting as additional branches open.

“It’s not only about lifelong learning outcomes, but by having better, sustainable lives in having access to these library amenities,” Wilburn said. “It’s a great way to connect with others in the community and these resources.”

Local nonprofit Friends of the Santa Cruz Public Libraries (FSCPL) has worked to raise money for the libraries since the organization’s founding in 1979. In 2020, the organization gave $484,176 toward the library system; the following year, FSCPL exceeded its goal of $1 million, raising $1.017 million from capital campaign donors. It allocated that spending among three branches: $470,000 toward Aptos, $320,000 toward Branciforte and $210,000 toward Garfield Park.

The projects have seen some delays — caused by standard construction slowdowns, weather issues and the COVID-19 pandemic — noted library facilities manager Laura Whaley, who has overseen the work over the past three years. Of course, that’s all par for the course, she said: “Most of us don’t go through big building projects in our lives … it’s never fast.”

Rena Dubin, who has served on both the Library Advisory Commission (2020-present) and the Downtown Library Advisory Committee (2016-18), sums up the kind of accomplishment many involved with the work feel and the satisfaction they see among new visitors:

“People can see how welcoming and safe these spaces are.”

So what’s the status of your library? Here’s Lookout’s quick guide to the emerging system.

Completed construction and reopened

Boulder Creek

Address: 13390 W. Park Ave., Boulder Creek

Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Status: Reopened in May

New features, programs: Interior remodel, including:

  • New HVAC, plumbing, entry, electrical and lighting
  • ADA upgrades
  • Increased exterior lighting
  • Redo of the children’s area

Footprint: 4,500 square feet

Capitola

Address: 2005 Wharf Rd., Capitola

Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 - 5 p.m. Sunday

Status: Reopened in June 2021

New features, programs: Complete renovation of previous temporary facility, including:

  • Large meeting rooms
  • Expanded children’s wing
  • Study and reading rooms
  • Solar panels and energy-efficient design

Footprint: 11,700 square feet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDDVV_0g5TIegu00
The new Capitola branch. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Felton

Address: 6121 Gushee St., Felton

Hours: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 - 5 p.m. Sunday

Status: Reopened in February 2020, the first completed Measure S branch

New features, programs: New facility for the branch, replacing a 60-plus-year-old historic church building:

  • Free computers and WiFi
  • Teen and children’s areas
  • Community room
  • Adjacent discovery park

Footprint: 9,000 square feet

La Selva Beach

Address: 316 Estrella Ave., La Selva Beach

Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; noon - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Status: Reopened in March 2021

New features, programs: Renovation of the existing building, with updates including:

  • Replacing dilapidated interior finishes with new lighting, electrical and mechanical
  • Lounge seating areas for children and adults
  • Expanded deck with usable outdoor space

Footprint: 2,230 square feet

Reopening soon



Branciforte

Address:

Hours:

Status:

New features, programs:

  • Improved flexible and accessible areas for reading
  • Electrical and telecommunication upgrades
  • New community room and children’s outdoor patio
  • Landscaping nearly complete

Footprint: 6,800 square feet

Garfield Park

Address: 705 Woodrow Ave., Santa Cruz

Hours: Closed for construction

Status: Reopening Saturday

New features, programs: Renovation of the historic Carnegie library building (1915) with refreshed design, including:

  • Central seating area around the fireplace
  • Children’s area
  • More open space
  • Refreshed outdoor space

Footprint: 2,300 square feet

Live Oak

Address: 2380 Portola Dr., Santa Cruz

Hours: Closed for construction

Status: Under construction; set to reopen in August

New features, programs: Renovation of existing building, including:

  • Transition to an ocean-themed learning space for the children’s area
  • New acoustic wood ceiling and wall treatments
  • Redesigned functional seating
  • Custom designed wall to separate children’s collections from reading lounge and homework room

Footprint: 13,500 square feet

Scotts Valley

Address: 251 Kings Village Rd., Scotts Valley

Hours: Closed for construction

Status: Under construction; set to reopen in July

New features, programs: Updates to the 2011 structure, including:

  • New roof
  • HVAC system
  • Parking lot repairs
  • Seismic and operational upgrades

Footprint: 13,150 square feet

Looking ahead

Aptos

Address: 7695 Soquel Dr., Aptos

Hours: Closed for construction

Status: Demolition took place May 18; set to reopen in fall 2023

New features, programs: New facility to replace original building, built in 1975, including:

  • Flexible community, meeting and study rooms
  • Garden and terrace areas
  • Local history section
  • Maximizing energy efficiency

Footprint: 12,000 square feet

Downtown Santa Cruz

Current address: 224 Church St., Santa Cruz

Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 - 5 p.m. Sunday

Status: Planning underway for the new library/housing mixed-use project on Cedar Street

New features, programs: New facility, as approved by the Santa Cruz City Council, would include:

  • 124 units of affordable housing
  • 310 parking spaces
  • A 35,000-square-foot newly designed library
  • 5,000-square-foot roof deck

Footprint: 40,000 square feet

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 0

Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

I deliver books to Santa Cruz jails; don't tell me libraries don't matter

Librarian Jesse Silva regularly delivers books and library programs to the more than 300 people currently incarcerated in Santa Cruz County. She also brings in kindness and social support. For some, she says, the library is the only outside contact her patrons experience during their months or years in jail. She argues that her work is vital and that we must support our libraries and recognize the essential role reading plays in rehabilitation.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

(BCN)– The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday evening include: The East Palo Alto Senior Center will be reopening next Friday after shutting down for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Saturday. The Senior Center, located at 560 Bell St., will […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Primary election slowdown: Here's why things aren't moving more rapidly in Santa Cruz County

While the big countywide race, Measure D, left nothing to suspense on election night, and many others are also pretty convincing, there are several close races that won't be conclusive until at least the end of the week. That's because a surprising surge of election day voting by mail has left the Santa Cruz County Clerk's office playing catch-up.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lookout, CA
City
Felton, CA
City
Boulder Creek, CA
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
City
Capitola, CA
City
Scotts Valley, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
Lookout Santa Cruz

Left out to dry: Sprinkler requirements the next hurdle for beleaguered CZU rebuilders

As more families in the Santa Cruz Mountains begin the rebuilding process nearly two years after losing their homes in the CZU Lightning Complex fire, another issue has become evident: a fire sprinkler requirement, and a lack of adequate water pressure for all affected families. Some say this could hinder their ability to get home more so than before: "What can I do, just move in and face possible red-tagging?"
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Raising awareness for human trafficking in Santa Cruz County

APTOS, Calif. — Dozens of people participated in “Natasha’s Run For Justice" in Aptos on Sunday. The event consisted of a 5K run, food trucks, music and compelling speakers, all coming together in support of bringing awareness to human trafficking. The event was presented by nonprofit organizations Arukah Project and Truth2Freedom.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnegie Library#Affordable Housing#Urban Construction#Brazilian
KSBW.com

New Fosters Freeze announced for Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas is getting a new Fosters Freeze location, the first new Fosters Freeze in the country in 13 years. According to the company, the new location will be coming to North Salinas by early fall. This new location will be owned and operated by Jared and...
SALINAS, CA
morganhilllife.com

Around Town … with Robert Airoldi: New 389-unit apartment complex breaks ground, set to open in late 2023

MBK’s project offers 78 units for very low-income renters due to its delineation as “mixed-income.”. Get ready to see a lot of dirt flying this summer in northern Morgan Hill. MBK Rental Living held a groundbreaking ceremony June 7 for their 389-unit market-rate apartment complex. Located on 19.5-acres between Monterey Road and Butterfield Boulevard north of Digital Drive, the Vida Morgan Hill housing project will consist of two-story and three-story buildings, offering one-bedroom and two-bedroom garden-style apartments.
MORGAN HILL, CA
Travel + Leisure

This California Canyon Is Hidden Among the Tallest Trees on Earth — With 50-foot Walls Covered in Ferns

Thanks to Photoshop, good cameras, and clever photographers, it's easy to make a destination appear more stunning than it really is. That's why it's so special when you stumble upon a site that somehow manages to be more beautiful than it looks in photos. Enter, Fern Canyon, a narrow two-story canyon with walls that are covered — from top to bottom — with cascading ferns in all shades of green. It's located about 300 miles north of San Francisco in Humboldt County, California's Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Community reacts to Proud Boys storming library event

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Lorenzo community is rallying after a group of men affiliated with the Proud Boys stormed a Drag Queen event in a library Sunday. On Monday afternoon, Castro Valley Pride held a rally outside the library in support of the LGBTQ community. The rally started with just a few […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Housing
NBC Bay Area

Millbrae City Councilman Attacked With Concrete Block in San Francisco

A Bay Area elected official said he is recovering after he was attacked with a concrete block in San Francisco’s Lands End Saturday. Millbrae City Councilman Anders Fung said he was walking with his family around 5 p.m. Saturday when a chunk of concrete fell from above. According to Fung, the concrete was thrown from at least 20 feet above him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Ryan Coonerty: Who will be Santa Cruz's George Washington and three other election hot takes

Ryan Coonerty, outgoing District 3 Santa Cruz County supervisor, offers four insights on Tuesday's election results, along with a bit of wry humor. From the defeat of Measure D to low voter turnout and a historic supervisor runoff, he walks us through the ups and downs of election season and even helps us understand why Santa Cruz today is like Philadelphia circa 1787.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
benitolink.com

Eat, Drink, Savor: Taylor Farms’ salad kits feature our local produce

Unless you are buying straight off a produce stand, or build your salad from scratch, the chances are good that the salad ingredients you buy at the grocery store came from Taylor Farms, the world’s largest producer of cut vegetables. Chains like Chipotle and McDonald’s depend on them, as do school lunchrooms across the county.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
757
Followers
670
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy