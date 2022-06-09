Man sentenced for Mason City chase that ended with a crash into a garage

(Mason City, IA) — A Mason City man is jailed on a kidnapping charge. Officers and fire medics responded Thursday to a report that a person had been assaulted and held against their will for several days by a man known to them. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital, and a search warrant was served at a residence connected to the investigation. Twenty-three-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra was initially arrested on a charge of serious assault, but as the investigation developed, police additionally charged him with first-degree kidnapping. Erreguin-Labra is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

4 DAYS AGO