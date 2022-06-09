Man sentenced for Mason City chase that ended with a crash into a garage

WAVERLY, Iowa – Dealing drugs means a deferred judgment and a hefty fine for a Mitchell County woman. Samantha Deanne Potter, 31 of St. Ansgar and formerly of Lyle, Minnesota, has pleaded guilty in Bremer County District Court to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
MASON CITY — A Mason City man found guilty of shooting another person in the leg has been given a suspended prison sentence. Mason City police were called early on the morning of November 9th of 2020 to the 1100 block of 1st Southeast in response to a subject who had been shot in the leg. After investigating, police arrested 63-year-old Kevin Bergman.
(Alpha Media- Brooke Bickford) A 26 year old Algona man was killed Sunday night in Palo Alto County after the driver of another vehicle crossed the centerline. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at a little after 10:00 pm, a vehicle driven by 26 year old Landon Schiek of Algona was hit nearly head on after the vehicle driven by 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner failed to follow a curve on Highway 18 and crossed the centerline.
MASON CITY, Iowa – Driving more than double the speed limit lands a North Iowa man in jail. Charles Gene Barnish, 46 of Mason City, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for pleading guilty to driving while barred and eluding. Barnish was arrested on April 7 after law...
MOORLAND, Iowa — About 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a mini-storage site in Iowa. According to the Webster County Sheriff's Office, about $10,000 worth of fuel was stolen from a construction site in Moorland. It was reported that over the weekend of May 13 to May...
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A man is facing a criminal charge for allegedly spitting at a sheriff’s deputy. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was called to help take an uncooperative arrestee to a locked facility. John Stucki, 29 of Red Wing, was being arrested Sunday night for disorderly conduct. The Sheriff’s Office says Stucki was apparently intoxicated and yelling and moving so violently he shook the squad car.
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of shooting someone in Mason City is pleading not guilty. Kalab Vanscyoc, 27 of Mason City, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm causing injury, and going armed with intent. Mason City police say Vanscyoc shot someone on May 10 in the area of 8th Street and North Van Buren Avenue.
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Over two and ½ years after his arrest, a southern Minnesota man is sentenced for crimes in Worth County. Roberto Martinez Del Angel, 52 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and conspiracy. He was accused of stealing a vehicle in Estherville and then helping burglarize a home in rural Northwood in September 2019.
The deaths of two Medford teenagers 10 days ago was the result of a murder-suicide with a small caliber handgun, officials said today in a statement. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the weapon was found at the scene. The bodies of Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19,...
AUSTIN, Minn. – Police have released information about an armed robbery Sunday in Austin. It happened around 10:32 am at Reeds Fourth Avenue convenience store. Austin police say a suspect pulled a large knife, pointed it at a store employee, and demanded money. Investigators say the employee complied and the suspect left with an undetermined amount of cash.
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are asking for the public’s help after a shirt was left near the Cedar River’s edge. On Friday, June 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:29 pm, Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of an individual in the Cedar River. According to dispatch, a Hispanic male was spotted entering the river and leaving a shirt behind on the water’s edge.
State authorities say that “Felony Lane Gangs” have been targeting families in Iowa towns. Lock your cars and hold on to your purses. A group the FBI has titled “Felony Lane Gangs” are now a concern for Iowa law enforcement. This year it's suspected that Felony...
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Charles City woman is accused of crimes against a Mason City health care provider. Julie Jean Vance, 47, is charged with second-degree theft and prohibited acts involving a controlled substance. Investigators say Vance made unauthorized personal transactions with the business account of Lindstrom Family Practice. Vance allegedly used unauthorized checks, withdrawals, personal account payments, and unauthorized credit card use totaling over $1,500.
A Rochester man facing felony charges of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order, and for violating a harassment restraining order in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on January 9th has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year old Trenton James Johnson was sentenced Wednesday to...
A northern Iowa woman was arrested by Johnson County sheriff’s deputies Friday afternoon after she allegedly drove through a fence west of North Liberty. According to arrest records, 38-year-old Dana Noss of Dougherty, Iowa drove her 2003 Buick Century through a fence near James Avenue and 240th Street just before 6pm. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication and registered a breath alcohol level of .096%.
(Mason City, IA) — A Mason City man is jailed on a kidnapping charge. Officers and fire medics responded Thursday to a report that a person had been assaulted and held against their will for several days by a man known to them. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital, and a search warrant was served at a residence connected to the investigation. Twenty-three-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra was initially arrested on a charge of serious assault, but as the investigation developed, police additionally charged him with first-degree kidnapping. Erreguin-Labra is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a third overdose in an Eyota garage in January. Capt. James Schueller confirmed that Anthony Holzer, 43, died from “toxic effects of cocaine and fentanyl.”. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a death over the...
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested for kidnapping. The Mason City Police Department says on Thursday just before 1 o’clock, officers and fire medic responded to a report that a person had been assaulted and held against their will for several days by a man known to them. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital. A search warrant was served at a residence in the 400 block of 1st Southwest in connection with the investigation.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fort Dodge on Thursday afternoon. The Webster County Sheriff’s Department reported an eastbound 2013 Buick Verano operated by 65-year-old Ann Lenox of Fort Dodge was struck by a westbound 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee by an unidentified juvenile female driver. Both...
