HARTFORD, Conn.—The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced on June 7 that a Connecticut resident has tested positive for Powassan virus infection (POWV). This is the second case of POWV associated illness identified in Connecticut in 2022. From 2017 to 2021, 12 cases of POWV associated illness were reported in Connecticut, including three in 2021. Of those 12 cases between 2017 and 2021, two were fatal. This second case of 2022 is the first fatality from POWV this year.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO