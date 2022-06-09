ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdale, PA

Lansdale Family on Ocean City Vacation Nearly Loses Beloved Dog in Hit-and-Run Accident

 5 days ago

Remy, a hound mix, enjoyed the Ocean City dog beach; however, a run-in with a car on the main island resulted in a near-tragic incident.Image via Jessica Mele.

The Mele family of Lansdale nearly lost their beloved dog, Remy, while vacationing in Ocean City. But the community’s quick reaction helped save her life, writes Maddy Vitale for the OC NJ Daily.

Remy was adopted by Jessica and Jon Mele in February last year from a local rescue organization.

“We just love her,” said Jessica.

Remy fits in perfectly with the family that also includes the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Jules, and six-month-old son, Weston.

All of them were devastated when the hound was struck by a van during the Memorial Day weekend. The driver did not stop, so the poor pooch was dragged 20 feet in the hit-and-run.

Luckily for the family, the public sprang into action.

“The call to action from the people and the police gives our family a glimmer of hope in this world right now that has so much darkness,” Jessica said.

Remy was taken to a local veterinary hospital for surgery. And while she is far from being healed, Remy is on her way to being her old self again.

Read more about Remy and her family and the scary incident in down the shore in the OC NJ Daily.

