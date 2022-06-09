ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Training Tomorrow’s Tycoons: C&N Educates 600 Local Kids on Financial Management

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sVo5S_0g5TGMV000
C&N advises parents to instill financial literacy skills in their children early.Image via C&N at YouTube.

C&N bank team members, out to seed the next generation of citizens with fiscal skills, participated in an American Bankers Association Education Foundation educational program. The 2022 Teach Children to Save initiative had its staff making 21 financial presentations and bank tours throughout April, reaching over 600 children.

It’s been an ongoing effort at C&N since 2008.

“Teach Children to Save” uses games and real-life situations to help children understand basic money management, including saving, prioritizing, and budgeting.

Parents as well are reminded of the importance of raising money-smart kids. In passing on economic insights to the next generation, C&N recommends:

  • Talking to children about the family budget, discussing wants versus needs, the value of saving, budgeting, and the consequences of not doing so.
  • Opening a C&N “Ju$t 4 Kid$ Sammy Saver” account, which establishes worthy savings habits with children 13 and under. Parents can model the good behavior by bringing their children into a branch to make deposits in person. The program also accrues some good-will engagement with the bank; participating kids get a card from mascot Sammy on their birthdays.
  • Guiding teenagers to open Teen $teps Checking accounts, which strengthens financial literacy and offers good goal-training experience. The latter advantage, in which teens gradually save for big-ticket items like tech or designer clothes, can pave the way for life-changing purchases like cars and homes.

Financial literacy is the cornerstone of strong and prosperous communities. C&N takes pride in being a leader in educating community members about managing personal finances.

Its leaders  appreciate opportunities from local schools and organizations to share this education with students.

About C&N
C&N is an independent community bank providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services through 31 full-service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga and York counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in N.Y.
C&N also operates a loan production office in Elmira, N.Y., which offers commercial, residential and consumer lending services.
The company’s stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.
C&N can be found online.

Image via C&N at YouTube.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
BUCKSCO.Today

Standardized Test Results Propel Bucks County School Districts to Statewide Best-of List

Two Bucks County School Districts did well in a 2022 statewide assessment of standardized test results.Image via Anastasia Shuraeva at Pexels. Two Bucks County school districts made the 2022 list of best educational environments across Pa. The analysis — done by the Pittsburgh Business Times — assessed standardized test scores. Ryan Mulligan reported the findings for the Philadelphia Business Journal, PBT‘s sister publication.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

William Penn Foundation Funds Bucks County Effort to Promote, Protect Pleasant Pathways

William Penn Foundation grants will keep the suburban network of trails growing and well maintained.Image via The Circuit Trails at Facebook. The William Penn Foundation has awarded $5.9 million in grants to help extend the Greater Philadelphia Circuit Trails network. More than $1 million of the investment is earmarked for projects in the four collar counties, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
BUCKSCO.Today

Warrington EMS Officers Go Back to Middle School for Coursework That’s Anything But Kids’ Stuff

Image via Thomas Park at Unsplash. Warrington Township’s Emergency Services (EMS) Dept. recently schooled police officers at, appropriately enough, a Bucks County education site, Tamanend Middle School. The training provided officers with information and guidance for how to interact with members of the public who are on the autism spectrum.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Management#Financial Literacy#Educational Program#Insurance#C N
BUCKSCO.Today

Pandemic Causes Permanent ‘Rest’ for Doylestown Music School

Owing to issues related to the pandemic, The Conservatory in Doylestown is ceasing operations.Image via Nattakorn Maneerat at iStock. The conductor’s baton at The Conservatory, a Doylestown music school, will beat time and guide players no more. After a 34-year history of lessons, performances, and therapy work, the program has taken its final bow, as reported by WFMZ 69 News.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

200 Motorcyclists to Traverse Bucks County’s Scenic Covered Bridges for Charity

The 2022 Livengrin Ride in Bensalem is June 26.Image via the Livengrin Foundation. Bucks County’s historic covered bridges may rattle a little in an event later this month, but given what they’ve endured thus far, a little shake should not matter much. Besides, the source of the tremors is a good one: the 2022 Livengrin Ride, as reported in the Lower Bucks Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Making Scents of Spring’s Bounty: Peace Valley Lavender Farm in Doylestown

Peace Valley Lavender Farm, Doylestown.Image via Denise Lafferty Yorkiemom at Peace Valley Lavender Farm, Facebook. For centuries, lavender has been harvested for medicinal purposes. Its restorative powers are considered to relieve common maladies from blemishes to insomnia. But its most beneficial aspect may result from a low-stress, fresh-air afternoon harvesting it, as PHL17’s Alex Butler found out at Doylestown’s Peace Valley Lavender Farm.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy