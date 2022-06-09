Child dies in rollover crash in northeast Kansas
ROSSVILLE, Kan. ( KSNT ) – A child has died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash in the 3900 block of NW Carlson Road. It happened south of Rossville.
According to Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls regarding a single-vehicle rollover accident.
Sheriff Hill said a blue Jeep Wrangler was northbound on NW Carlson Road when the vehicle left the road, hit a culvert, and flipped.
Despite lifesaving measures, the juvenile passenger in the back seat died, according to Sheriff Hill.
The 40-year-old driver refused medical treatment.
