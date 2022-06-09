ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child dies in rollover crash in northeast Kansas

By Matthew Self, Michael Dakota
 5 days ago

ROSSVILLE, Kan. ( KSNT ) – A child has died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash in the 3900 block of NW Carlson Road. It happened south of Rossville.

According to Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls regarding a single-vehicle rollover accident.

Sheriff Hill said a blue Jeep Wrangler was northbound on NW Carlson Road when the vehicle left the road, hit a culvert, and flipped.

Despite lifesaving measures, the juvenile passenger in the back seat died, according to Sheriff Hill.

Derby man dead, another injured after fiery car crash

The 40-year-old driver refused medical treatment.

Related
KSN News

2 Topeka men killed in head-on crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Topeka men were killed in a crash Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened in Shawnee County on Kansas Highway 4 around 3:40 p.m. The KHP said it occurred when a Ford F-150, driven by 61-year-old Thomas Mika of Topeka, left the road and Mika overcorrected. As a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Vehicle crashes into gas line in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole and gas line northeast of Salina Tuesday morning, leading to an evacuation of some buildings. The crash happened on East Old Highway 40 near Simpson Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said that someone has injuries from the crash, but they have not said […]
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

6 ejected in deadly northeast Kansas crash

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Six people were ejected in a crash Sunday in northeast Kansas. It happened when an SUV rolled multiple times from the I-435 southbound ramp to eastbound I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the 35-year-old driver, Wilfredo Lopez Cartagena of Kansas City, was traveling too fast for the curve, lost control, […]
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Single-vehicle rollover west of Salina injures Wichita woman

A Wichita woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident west of Salina early Saturday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, a 2002 Honda Civic driven by Destiney McPhaul, 24, of Wichita, was westbound on Kansas Highway 140 when the car went into the ditch and rolled. The wreck occurred approximately 0.2 of a mile east of S. Burma Road.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

100 mph, multi-state car chase ends in Kansas

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Nebraska man pulled over by a Brown County deputy has been arrested for multiple charges following a car chase, on Monday. At 1 a.m. on June 13, Nathan Wagner of Lincoln, Nebraska was stopped near U.S. 36 Highway in Brown County. Wagner was arrested on charges of Felony Possession of […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Person seriously injured in crash in Douglas County

One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 40 and East 1675 Road Tuesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The area is east of the Lawrence Municipal Airport.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Early morning shooting in Topeka sends 1 to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital Monday morning. The Topeka Police Department said it has very little information right now, but detectives are investigating the shooting. Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed the shooting took place in the 3600 block of SE Adams around 8:15 a.m. Monday morning. It appears the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Police: Puppy dies after being thrown from vehicle in northeast Kansas

MERRIAM, Kan. (KSNW) – The Merriam Police Department is investigating a case of animal cruelty. On Sunday, the department said callers observed a puppy with a bag over its head being thrown from a vehicle. It happened on southbound I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway around 6:15 a.m. Officers located the puppy dead and recovered it. […]
MERRIAM, KS
KCTV 5

Police ID 72-year-old Overland Park man out on a walk when he was struck, killed by car

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died Sunday morning while he was out on a walk in Overland Park, police reported. The Overland Park Police Department stated that just after 10:15 a.m., a car had tried to turn northbound on to Quivira Road when it struck a vehicle headed southbound. The southbound vehicle lost control, went off the roadway and struck 72-year-old Phillip Shannon, who had been walking on a lawn in the 12100 block of Quivira Road.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Elderly man struck, killed by car in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - An elderly man was killed Sunday morning while he was out on a walk. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 12100 block of Quivira Road. Early reports from the police indicate that a vehicle was turning north onto Quivira when it collided with a southbound car.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Video shows supercell near Marysville, Kansas Saturday

MARYSVILLE, Kan. — Viewer video sent in from northern Kansas on Saturday night shows the supercell behind the tornado-warned storm that damaged Marysville, Kansas. Deanna Taphorn said she took this video while at a family farm just northeast of Marysville. The video shows the supercell at the time it...
MARYSVILLE, KS
Salina Post

Salina police investigating attempted coin machine theft

The coin machine at a central Salina laundromat was damaged when someone tried to break into it, and now police are trying to determine who that someone is. Police were sent to the Speedy Wash, 514 E. Iron Avenue, at approximately 5:20 p.m. Friday for the report of someone trying to break into the coin machine and possibly an ATM, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman jailed on felony drug allegations

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 11pm Thursday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2010Chevrolet Malibu with an expired registration in the 3900 block of SW Topeka Boulevard, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During...
TOPEKA, KS
