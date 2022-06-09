ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Don’t Go Here. They’ll Kill You.”—LGBTQ Troops, Families Face Mounting Discrimination With New Laws

By Sonner Kehrt
The War Horse
The War Horse
 5 days ago
The first week after Staff Sgt. Alleria Stanley reported to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, she says, three separate people approached her to offer advice: For her own safety, she should avoid certain areas near base. “‘Don’t go down these roads.’. “‘Don’t go here.’. “‘They’ll...

