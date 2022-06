“Regardless of how many gifts we possess, each of us has something to give back to the world”. Alexis L. Love is a mentor, published author, motivational speaker and hall of fame athlete. She is a mother and full-time entrepreneur dedicated to “Raising the B.A.R.,” motivating and helping others achieve their goals, especially teenagers and young women. While these things are important, one of her greatest joys is to serve and volunteer her time in the community. She believes that in order to raise the B.A.R., we must raise the standard.

PALMETTO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO