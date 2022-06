Dr. John Tomkowiak, founding dean of the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, has announced that he has stepped down from his role as dean, effective June 2, 2022. Dr. Tomkowiak built the team responsible for educating physician health care professionals to serve those Washington communities in most need and guided the college to full accreditation as a community-based medical education program in 2021. He departs with the college achieving a full cohort of 320 students and successfully graduating its first two classes of MDs.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO