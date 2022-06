By Robert Segal: Terence Crawford fired back at Jermall Charlo in response to the WBC middleweight champion calling him out for a fight at 154 pounds. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs), who many believe is the #1 fighter in the 147-lb division bar none, told Jermall that he thinks he would come down to 154 to face him. However, he still views his twin brother, undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell as a “p***y.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO