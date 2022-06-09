ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies and Concerts in the Park in July

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the City for fun-filled family evenings throughout the month of July. This summer, the City...

Antelope Valley Press

Taco Fest celebration begins, today

PALMDALE — Today is the start of a weekend full of tasty, tempting tacos and other treats, along with music, community and fun at the AV Taco Fest. The festival returns after a two-year hiatus, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a full slate of food and fun at Palmdale’s Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East, adjacent the Civic Center.
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

Old Town Monrovia report: Summer fun in the sun!

What’s not to love about summertime in Monrovia? Maybe the heat? Even with the sizzling summer sun, our summertime nights are beautiful. One of my favorite things to do is pack up the chairs and a picnic and head to one of our weekend Summer Concerts in the Park.
MONROVIA, CA
WEHOville.com

Sunset Strip roller rink now open

Summer is already on a roll in WeHo. The Sunset Business Improvement District held a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday for “The Rink on Summer at Sunset,” a sprawling roller-skating rink open all summer long, featuring special events such as DJ sets and top-tier brand takeovers. Located next to Carney’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [6-11-2022]

Saturday’s forecast: Hot, sunny, and lots to do in the city of angels. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 11) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Enjoy your day!. Things To Do For Saturday. Queer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Ventura County BBQ Fest 2022 taking place this weekend

The Ventura County BBQ Fest is heading to Surfer’s Point Live on June 11. Kaylee Flurry with the barbeque fest joined us live with a preview of what visitors can expect. The fest features a handpicked roster of barbecued meat masters and chefs serving up mouthwatering BBQ. Happy Place...
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [6-10-2022 to 6-12-2022]

PRIDE has arrived. For June 10-12 in Los Angeles, LA Pride’s Saturday concert in L.A. State Historic Park and the Sunday parade in Hollywood take center stage, but if you’re looking elsewhere this weekend you’ve got plenty of options. There’s Queer Family Day at NHM, a Spicy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

Bob Saget’s L.A. Home Up For Sale

(Los Angeles, CA) — Bob Saget’s Los Angeles area home is up for sale. The New York Post reports the over 66-hundred square foot mansion is going for almost eight-million dollars. Saget’s nephew, Adam, is the real estate agent representing the listing and said his uncle was “very into tech,” and had a number of smart controls around the home. The late comedian’s property is located in Crestwood Hills and includes six bedrooms and six-and-half bathrooms. Saget died unexpectedly last January.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

I Don’t Tap In or Tap Out

Big Sad 1900 raps about neighborhood tensions and everyday escapades with the hindsight of a character having a flashback at the beginning of a movie. His stories take place in and around West L.A.’s La Cienega Heights, and if you listen to him enough you can map out bits and pieces of the area without ever going there. On his breakout singles (2019’s “Therapy” and 2020’s “La Cienega Heights”), he reflects on brawls outside of Joe’s Market where he used to mob out in front of, paranoid trips to East L.A., lost loved ones, and recurrent jail stints. But the point of his writing is less about the action of these anecdotes and more about the hard lessons he has learned from them. It gives his music a wistful tone that has made him stand out in a crowded L.A. rap scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Rialto’s Hip Hop Legends Will Get Street Named After Them at June 11 Ceremony

SAN BERNARDINO, CA —On June 11th, 2022, at 11 a.m. Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. is hosting the Street Naming Recognition ceremony in honor of the Hip Hop group JJ Fad, who are Rialto born and raised. Jesse Duran of the KOLA-FM radio station will be emceeing the event. The invitation to the ceremony is open to the public, but space is limited, so reserve seats as soon as possible.
LATACO

Members Behind South Central’s Generación Suicida Open Their Own Indie Record Store, ‘Under the Radar’

A new independent punk record store has found its home in L.A.’s South Bay community of Lawndale. ‘Kiwi’ Martinez and Tony Abarca of the South Central L.A.-based punk rock outfit Generación Suicida are opening the doors of their very own small business, Under the Radar, an independent record shop that will also act as a space to exhibit local art. They will be hosting their grand opening on Saturday, June 11th from Noon until 6 PM.
LAWNDALE, CA
dailytitan.com

Upcoming Orange County Weekend events

The Anaheim Packing District will be hosting “Made With Pride,” an LGBTQ+ makers market at Farmers Park, on June 11, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. This free event will have various items for sale from LGBTQ+ makers, artists, crafters and vendors. A pride party set will be hosted by DJ Cristano with photo opps and a crafting station for all ages will also be provided.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

Why The Grove Mall Cannot Be Scaled up to “Fix LA”

This phenomenally successful venture is adjacent to the Historic Farmers Market, in LA’s Fairfax neighborhood. After a long list of zoning exceptions and numerous re-designs, the shopping mall received its final approvals in 1998. It opened for business in 2002. Twenty years later, The Grove is under the microscope...
LOS ANGELES, CA

