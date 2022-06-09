ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck poised to settle former officer’s defamation lawsuit

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Bismarck City Commission will consider paying a former police officer $190,000 to settle her discrimination lawsuit. Media reports indicate the commission is set to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the settlement with Robyn Krile. The deal also would remove two letters of reprimand from her personnel file.

Krile was fired in 2017 after then-Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer decided that Krile wasn’t a credible witness in court. Krile filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging the department devalued her and kept her from advancing from sergeant to lieutenant.

Krile is now police chief in Lincoln, North Dakota.

Related
KFYR-TV

Michigan man enters Alford plea for drug bust at Bismarck hotel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Michigan man to two years in prison for dealing drugs out of a Bismarck hotel room. Monday, 31-year-old Kevin Luke entered an Alford plea to possession with intention to deliver fentanyl. He was one of three people arrested after police conducted a drug bust at a Bismarck hotel in 2021.
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

NDHP Increasing Aviation Special Enforcement

BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – Law enforcement agencies have seen increased numbers of motorists who flee when officers attempt to stop them. Because of that, the North Dakota Highway Patrol has been participating in special enforcement details in Bismarck, Fargo, and most recently Minot. The patrol uses aircraft, which are outfitted with a camera system that can observe and track targets both visually and in infrared from several miles away.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

A look at the Republican nominees for Secretary of State

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday is Election Day, and there’s a high-profile statewide primary that is drawing attention. For the first time in 30 years, Al Jaeger won’t be the Republican nominee for Secretary of State. He decided not to seek re-election this year. Instead, voters will choose between Representative Michael Howe of West Fargo and Marvin Lepp of Bismarck.
BISMARCK, ND
worldrepublicnews.com

Public Hearing for Bismarck’s Hate Crimes Ordinance

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Next Tuesday, the Bismarck City Commission will hold a public hearing on a proposal that would enact new hate crime ordinances in the city. If passed, the capital city would become the third city in the state to pass such laws, joining Grand Forks and Fargo.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Commission on Native Children to hold Bismarck Hearing

The Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children is coming to North Dakota for a serious conversation on the treatment of kids in tribal areas. The Commission was originally founded by Congress in order to see what could be done to address problems and struggles facing Native children. In order to do […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues investigation into signatures on Commissioner Mark Armstrong’s petition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with an investigation into Burleigh County Commissioner Mark Armstrong. Burleigh County State’s Attorney, Julie Lawyer said the investigation continues into the irregularities with signatures handed to the...
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
740thefan.com

North Dakota New Buffalo Record Set

A bow fisherman from Bismarck has set a new state record. Mitch Estabrook arrowed a 60-pound, 8-ounce buffalo from Heart Butte Reservoir on May 16. It broke the previous record by 3 pounds, taken at Heart Butte Reservoir in 2017 by Derek Larson of Mandan. Buffalo are a native fish...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

75-year-old Mandan man dead in crash

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 75-year-old Mandan man is dead after a crash on Highway 1806/Mandan Avenue Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol said Randy Spitzer was driving erratically down an I-94 exit ramp to Highway 1806. He went through the intersection and into a ditch on Highway 1806.
MANDAN, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Survey: Biden plan would wipeout 38 percent of North Dakota student loan debt

(Bismarck, ND) -- A new survey indicates that President Biden's newest student loan proposal would wipe out 38-percent of North Dakotans' student debt. Biden is proposing a plan to forgive all student debt ten-thousand dollars or less across the country. A survey on the website School Authority provides the results of data collected from the U.S. Department of Education.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Mandan woman ordered to pay $75K in Medicaid fraud case

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Rebecca Anderson, of Mandan, has been ordered to pay $75,904.95 in restitution to the State of North Dakota. Anderson pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud, a class B felony in state District Court in November 2021. KX spoke with Marina Spahr, the unit’s director and assistant...
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man pleads guilty to multiple charges stemming from fatal hit-and-run

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run in Mandan. Prosecutors say 24-year-old Chad Gourneau failed to yield the right of way before crossing Memorial Highway on Third Street Southeast last July. They said he collided with a pickup truck in the middle of the intersection and fled.
KX News

Driver identified in weekend Morton County crash

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name and status of the driver involved in a fatal car crash on June 11. Randy Spitzer, a Mandan resident, was traveling northwest down the exit ramp from Interstate 94 onto ND Highway 1806 in his Jeep Wrangler. While driving through the intersection of the highway, the […]
MORTON COUNTY, ND
KX News

KX News

