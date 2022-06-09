Bismarck poised to settle former officer’s defamation lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Bismarck City Commission will consider paying a former police officer $190,000 to settle her discrimination lawsuit. Media reports indicate the commission is set to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the settlement with Robyn Krile. The deal also would remove two letters of reprimand from her personnel file.

Krile was fired in 2017 after then-Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer decided that Krile wasn’t a credible witness in court. Krile filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging the department devalued her and kept her from advancing from sergeant to lieutenant.

Krile is now police chief in Lincoln, North Dakota.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.