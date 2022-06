Lexington Duplex - Charming duplex in Lexington. This two bedroom unit provides one level living with space inside and out. An eat-in kitchen and comfortable living room are perfect for gathering during day-to-day routines or when you want to have guests over. Through the back door is a level, sizeable yard for soaking in the summer sun or enjoying the song of the crickets to wind down your day. Contact PM Real Estate for any questions or to schedule a tour of the property!

LEXINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO