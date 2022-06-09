Making Scents of Spring’s Bounty: Peace Valley Lavender Farm in Doylestown

Peace Valley Lavender Farm, Doylestown. Image via Denise Lafferty Yorkiemom at Peace Valley Lavender Farm, Facebook.

For centuries, lavender has been harvested for medicinal purposes. Its restorative powers are considered to relieve common maladies from blemishes to insomnia. But its most beneficial aspect may result from a low-stress, fresh-air afternoon harvesting it, as PHL17’s Alex Butler found out at Doylestown’s Peace Valley Lavender Farm.

Patty Lyons co-owns the farm with her husband. She’s been cultivating the crop in Bucks County for 22 years.

In examining some recently picked lavender stalks, she assessed the current yield as “…still growing because it’s the beginning of the season.” But in a few weeks, the two onsite varieties — Super Blue and Munstead — will be abundant.

Lyons cites the plants’ utility in lotions, sachets, deodorants, and even cookies.

“There’s two ways that we use lavender,” she explained. “The lavender flowers, dried usually, and the essential oil.”

Flowers get stripped by machine; the oil is extracted in a distiller. Both are in use onsite.

Peace Valley Lavender Farm makes an interesting Doylestown day trip; lavender-picking season comes into full flower June 15.