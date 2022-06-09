Rehoboth library to host ‘Vegan Voices’ author July 7

RETIREMENT BOOTCAMP WORKSHOP FOR THOSE AT OR NEAR RETIREMENT. InFocus Financial Advisors, Inc. will be starting their Retirement Bootcamp workshop for the month of June. The workshop will be taught at the Lewes Public Library in Lewes, DE. The classes include Retirement Success, Savvy Social Security, and Retirement Investing. Over the course of the three classes, we will cover the importance of basic strategies to plan a successful retirement, how to maximize your social security benefit, and how to position your portfolio to last during retirement. Our goal is to help make people aware of the challenges in retirement and teach them suitable ways to prepare, overcome them, and enjoy retirement to the fullest.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO