Rehoboth Beach, DE

Rehoboth library to host ‘Vegan Voices’ author July 7

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Joanne Kong, editor of “Vegan Voices: Essays by Inspiring Changemakers,” and contributor Dr. Elisa Beth Haransky-Beck will be guest speakers at a free event to be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, July 7, at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library, 226 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach....

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Elementary art students explore the Sunshine State

Capping a yearlong study focusing on the animals, architecture and art of Florida, Rehoboth Elementary art students displayed their work in a variety of media throughout the school halls. Art teacher Kelly Ranieri said students were excited to create animal glow art projects, which, she said, is a new trend...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rock the Boat gala to benefit Overfalls Foundation Oct. 9

The Overfalls Foundation will host Rock the Boat, a gala fundraiser, from 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, at Baywood Greens Ballroom. Guests will enjoy live music and dancing to the upbeat tunes of the popular band Hot Sauce, heavy hors d'oeuvres, cake and a cash bar. There will also be a live auction of exciting items and experiences such as a night for two at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City that includes dinner, accommodations, and a show. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, July 16, via Eventbrite.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Southern Delaware estate planners enjoy Delaware Bay cruise

The Southern Delaware Estate Planning Council hosted its annual membership social event with a scenic Delaware Bay cruise out of Lewes aboard the Cape Water Taxi. Members and guests shown are (l-r) Jay Stevens, CPA, from Jefferson, Urian, Doane & Sterner P.A.; Louis Riggin, CFP, of BNY Mellon Wealth Management; Bill Purnell of Sergovic, Carmean, Wideman, McCartney & Owens P.A.; Kevin Worsh, BNY Mellon Wealth Management; Cody Smith of Edward Jones, and Staci Smith; Christophe Clark Emmert of Tunnell & Raysor P.A.; Rebecca Doyle from Baird, Mandalas Brockstedt LLC, and Justin Doyle; Mike DiPaolo, Delaware Community Foundation; Deirdre McCartney of Sergovic, Carmean, Wideman, McCartney & Owens P.A.; Will Emmert, Emmert Auction Associates; William Dugdale, Alliance Bernstein; and Robert Jeter, CFP, CRPC, InFocus Financial Advisors.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Nathaniel Mitchell DAR service activities continue

The Maj. Nathaniel Mitchell Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, in Georgetown installed new executive officers May 14 at Rosemont, Mitchell’s home in Laurel. Serving for the 2022-25 term are Regent Carol Evans, Vice Regent Adrienne Donaway, Treasurer Judith Schlott, Librarian Alice Min, Registrar Norma Frost, Corresponding Secretary Elizabeth Tingle and Recording Secretary Glenda Scott.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Handmade wooden art featured at Inland Bays Garden Center

The Little Garden Gallery team at Inland Bays Garden Center, 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford, welcomes wooden art by Travis Bower just in time for Father’s Day gift giving. A science teacher in the Indian River School District, Bower describes his art as a connection to the natural world.
FRANKFORD, DE
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Explore Bethany Beach: A Family Friendly Beach Town

Southern Delaware is home to some of DC’s favorite beach destinations. With five family-friendly destinations to choose from, it can be hard to narrow the choices and pick which beach town is just right for your family. From kid-friendly eats to rainy day fun, we rounded up the best family activities in each destination to help you make the best choice. Once you settle on your home base, be sure to check out our guides to near-by Reboboth Beach, Lewes, Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island for more fun things to see and do in Southern Delaware. For more information on Bethany Beach, read on.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Family-Friendly Things to See and Do in Lewes, DE

Southern Delaware is home to some of DC’s favorite beach destinations. With five family-friendly destinations to choose from, it can be hard to narrow the choices and pick which beach town is just right for your family. From kid-friendly eats to rainy day fun, we rounded up the best family activities in each destination to help you make the best choice. Once you settle on your home base, be sure to check out our guides to near-by Reboboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island for more fun things to see and do in Southern Delaware. For more information on Lewes, read on.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Leadership Techniques LLC celebrates ribbon cutting

Leadership Techniques LLC celebrated its move to Delaware with a Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting May 24. Having formed the company in Frederick, Md., in 2010, co-founders Dave Newman and Lisa Hammer recently relocated Leadership Techniques LLC and their families to Delaware, a move they describe as a dream come true. They love the area and feel confident that their unique team approach to leadership training will be a huge hit in the First State.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
flyfishings.art

Fishing Report Rehoboth Delaware

Fishing Report Rehoboth Delaware. Interesting fishing report there seems to be an abundance of menhaden in delaware bay right now. Jul 16, 2021 rehoboth beach. I was down on tuesday around 3pm and saw about 50 fish caught in the hour i was there. Alternate names for this lake include nobles pond. The most popular species caught here are summer flounder, spot croaker, and striped bass.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Retirement Bootcamp Classes Starting Next Week at the Lewes Public Library

RETIREMENT BOOTCAMP WORKSHOP FOR THOSE AT OR NEAR RETIREMENT. InFocus Financial Advisors, Inc. will be starting their Retirement Bootcamp workshop for the month of June. The workshop will be taught at the Lewes Public Library in Lewes, DE. The classes include Retirement Success, Savvy Social Security, and Retirement Investing. Over the course of the three classes, we will cover the importance of basic strategies to plan a successful retirement, how to maximize your social security benefit, and how to position your portfolio to last during retirement. Our goal is to help make people aware of the challenges in retirement and teach them suitable ways to prepare, overcome them, and enjoy retirement to the fullest.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Village Volunteers group elects new board leaders

The Village Volunteers board of directors, whose men and women share time and skills that enable older adults to live independently at home for as long as possible, has appointed Steuart Martens of Rehoboth Beach as president, and Janet Davis of Lewes and Wilmington as vice president. Martens, a nationally...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton’s Fox Hole closes

After a little more than two years in business, the Fox Hole in Milton has closed. Founder Kristen Latham said the building at 102 Federal St. was sold and the restaurant could no longer afford to pay the rent. She said the Fox Hole’s brunch menu, served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., has been integrated into Latham's main restaurant, The Dough Bar. In addition, Latham said, the four most popular menu items from the Fox Hole – chicken milanese, steak and frites, scallops and shrimp, and pork chop – will be incorporated into the Dough Bar’s menu in July.
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

Leaders dug deep to celebrate new youth center coming to Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Once known as Mace’s Lane High School during times of segregation, the building next to Mace’s Lane Middle School was once an all African-American high school. The property is now abandoned, but Friday Afternoon elected officials celebrated a path forward for the space, as a new community center is taking over.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Celebrating Cambridge Harbor project coming to life with demolition ceremony

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A groundbreaking ceremony took place Friday morning for the Cambridge Harbor project. This will be a 35-acre waterfront redevelopment area alongside the confluences of Cambridge Creek and the Choptank River. The redevelopment site includes the former Dorchester General Hospital and Governor’s Hall. Cambridge Harbor will feature a mix of new commercial development, green space, bike trails, housing, and more. The idea to re-develop this space has been in the works for years, but it’s finally coming to life with help from local and state partners.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Cape Gazette

Take a Weekend Trip to Chincoteague!

If you head westward from the Delaware beaches and drive about an hour and a half south on Route 113 you’ll come to the small town of Chincoteague, Virginia, with a Norman Rockwell streetscape reached just beyond a beautiful causeway over the bay. Keep going, and you’ll soon be...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 6/10/22

Delaware’s Division of Parks and Recreation will host a public community meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, June 13, at the Cape Henlopen State Park Officer’s Club. It will feature information stations highlighting capital projects along with proposed planning efforts to improve the park’s amenities, and conserve Cape Henlopen’s natural and cultural resources.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Live Music Saturday night at Sydney’s - Leroy Hawkes

Join us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. Leroy Hawkes - 7 to 10 p.m. Bring your classic car, hot rod, custom or antique vehicle. Stop to see what vehicles come out each week. Enter to win door prizes, gift cards, hats, and t shirts. Call (302) 313-4770...
MILTON, DE

