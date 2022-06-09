Jyotsna Vyas, passionate about education

Rehoboth Beach officials have announced there will be no kayak rental service this year at its Grove Park canal dock. The dock took years to come to fruition and was spearheaded by the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association. Through a number of different funding sources – private donations and grants – the organization raised about $1 million for the project. The city contributed nearly $300,000 and also took over control of the project once construction began in April 2020. The city officially opened the dock in May 2021.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO