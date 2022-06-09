Jyotsna Vyas, passionate about education

The Southern Delaware Estate Planning Council hosted its annual membership social event with a scenic Delaware Bay cruise out of Lewes aboard the Cape Water Taxi. Members and guests shown are (l-r) Jay Stevens, CPA, from Jefferson, Urian, Doane & Sterner P.A.; Louis Riggin, CFP, of BNY Mellon Wealth Management; Bill Purnell of Sergovic, Carmean, Wideman, McCartney & Owens P.A.; Kevin Worsh, BNY Mellon Wealth Management; Cody Smith of Edward Jones, and Staci Smith; Christophe Clark Emmert of Tunnell & Raysor P.A.; Rebecca Doyle from Baird, Mandalas Brockstedt LLC, and Justin Doyle; Mike DiPaolo, Delaware Community Foundation; Deirdre McCartney of Sergovic, Carmean, Wideman, McCartney & Owens P.A.; Will Emmert, Emmert Auction Associates; William Dugdale, Alliance Bernstein; and Robert Jeter, CFP, CRPC, InFocus Financial Advisors.
Comments / 0