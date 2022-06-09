ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDOA / DICAMBA REQUIREMENTS

By Mark Weiler
ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 5.4 days suitable for field work last week on average. The statewideaverage temperature was 69.1 degrees last week, just over 1 (1.4) degree below normal. The precipitation around Illinois averaged nearly 1 inch (0.99) last week, less than a tenth of an inch (0.07) above normal. As of Sunday, the state’s corn condition was rated 2% poor, 21% fair, and 77% good to excellent. With most of the soybeans planted at 94% complete, the bean crop is rated at 3% poor, 21% fair, and 76% good to excellent. The winter wheat harvested for grain was 3%, compared to the 5-year average of 9% with the wheat condition statewide at 8% poor to very poor, 22% fair, and 70% good to excellent. Our local and area farmers report all the spring planting is complete with the wheat harvest set to start this week. With the excessive heat this week, farmers and all ag-related workers are urged to remember “safety first” while working.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/14/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The former head of the Illinois Department of Public Health finds herself under investigation for possible ethics violations. According to the Better Government Association, the Illinois Office of the Executive Inspector General is trying to determine whether Dr. Ngozi Ezike took a job too soon with a company that does business with the Land of Lincoln. Illinois law requires state department heads to wait a year before taking a new position with companies that have contracts with their respective departments.
REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) Our Midwestern heat wave will continue through the short term, as the upper level ridge axis remains just east of Illinois and a mid-level thermal ridge holds firm across the area. Even after these ridges move off to the east, we’ll still have hot conditions through the end of the work week. With a low pressure storm system keeping all the rain chances far to our northwest, before stalling out and staying north, we’ll remain hot and dry with some limited relief for the weekend, but back with more heat and humidity the first part of next week. At this point in time, there’s no rain predicted in the seven day forecast. Stay tuned and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more forecast details.
LOCAL EVENTS THIS WEEK

(MT. CARMEL) The annual Wabash Roots’N’Que is coming up this Saturday on Market Street in Mt. Carmel. With an Instrumental Petting Zoo & Guitar Workshop kicking things off at 11:00, there will be a Songwriting Workshop, a Story of the Blues, and various other workshops dealing with Tex-Mex music, Irish-Celtic music, and much more through the rest of the day. Not to mention performances on stage, both inside and outside, from 10:00 to 10:00. Also, the Roots’N’Que Backyard BBQ Competition, other food vendors, a cornhole tournament, arts & crafts, a farmer’s market, and more. Free parking, free admission, and free entertainment. For more information, find Wabash Roots’N’Que on Facebook.
