IDOA / DICAMBA REQUIREMENTS

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 5.4 days suitable for field work last week on average. The statewideaverage temperature was 69.1 degrees last week, just over 1 (1.4) degree below normal. The precipitation around Illinois averaged nearly 1 inch (0.99) last week, less than a tenth of an inch (0.07) above normal. As of Sunday, the state’s corn condition was rated 2% poor, 21% fair, and 77% good to excellent. With most of the soybeans planted at 94% complete, the bean crop is rated at 3% poor, 21% fair, and 76% good to excellent. The winter wheat harvested for grain was 3%, compared to the 5-year average of 9% with the wheat condition statewide at 8% poor to very poor, 22% fair, and 70% good to excellent. Our local and area farmers report all the spring planting is complete with the wheat harvest set to start this week. With the excessive heat this week, farmers and all ag-related workers are urged to remember “safety first” while working.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO