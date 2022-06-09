ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkiomen Township, PA

Integrate for Good Graduates Students From Their Empowerment Lab

 5 days ago

Images via Integrate For Good.

Integrate For Good offers congratulations to their Spring 2022 Integrate for Good Empowerment Lab graduates from Perkiomen Valley School District.

Through their innovative program Jen, Connor, Madi, Jess, Nina and Jason explored their interests, passions and innate talent. They created Empowerment Lab digital portfolios highlighting their abilities and work aspirations, setting them up for success during and after high school.

They finished the semester with a celebration of their Empowerment Lab graduates during which they revealed each student’s portfolio one by one, and showed their videos to the whole group. Everyone clapped and cheered for the each student– there was so much energy in the room.

Some students were a bit nervous to see themselves on screen, but by the end of their videos, they were so excited to hear what everyone had said about them.

Each graduate received a certificate for officially graduating empowerment lab, business cards that have a QR code to their portfolio websites and a masterclass subscription for them to continue to learn about their passions.

Many parents expressed how excited they were to have these digital portfolios as a tool for their students to use. They love showcasing the ability of neurodiverse students who are too often underestimated and overlooked. They believe their community and their economy is stronger when no one is left on the sidelines of opportunity.

They thank their amazing team members Nick Welsh, Clara Troltenier, Rosie Cuomo, and Dee Cassano.

Read more about Integrate For Good’s Empowerment Lab here.

Images via Integrate For Good.

