Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for the City of Wichita, Sedgwick County

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory the City of Wichita, including the City of Andover. The advisory was issued by the City of Wichita due to an increase in turbidity. High turbidity can lead to a loss of chlorine residual levels and may result in microbial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Wichita indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

The boil water advisory is still in effect for the following public water supply systems that purchase water from the City of Wichita: City of Rose Hill, City of Valley Center, El Paso Water Co. (City of Derby), Sedgwick Co RWD 2, Sedgwick Co RWD 3, City of Kechi.

Customers should continue to observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears. Protect and Improve the Health and Environment of all Kansans

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

For consumer questions, please contact your water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.