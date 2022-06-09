ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Training Tomorrow’s Tycoons: C&N Educates 600 Local Kids on Financial Management

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sVo5S_0g5T0UH700
C&N advises parents to instill financial literacy skills in their children early.Image via C&N at YouTube.

C&N bank team members, out to seed the next generation of citizens with fiscal skills, participated in an American Bankers Association Education Foundation educational program. The 2022 Teach Children to Save initiative had its staff making 21 financial presentations and bank tours throughout April, reaching over 600 children.

It’s been an ongoing effort at C&N since 2008.

“Teach Children to Save” uses games and real-life situations to help children understand basic money management, including saving, prioritizing, and budgeting.

Parents as well are reminded of the importance of raising money-smart kids. In passing on economic insights to the next generation, C&N recommends:

  • Talking to children about the family budget, discussing wants versus needs, the value of saving, budgeting, and the consequences of not doing so.
  • Opening a C&N “Ju$t 4 Kid$ Sammy Saver” account, which establishes worthy savings habits with children 13 and under. Parents can model the good behavior by bringing their children into a branch to make deposits in person. The program also accrues some good-will engagement with the bank; participating kids get a card from mascot Sammy on their birthdays.
  • Guiding teenagers to open Teen $teps Checking accounts, which strengthens financial literacy and offers good goal-training experience. The latter advantage, in which teens gradually save for big-ticket items like tech or designer clothes, can pave the way for life-changing purchases like cars and homes.

Financial literacy is the cornerstone of strong and prosperous communities. C&N takes pride in being a leader in educating community members about managing personal finances.

Its leaders  appreciate opportunities from local schools and organizations to share this education with students.

About C&N
C&N is an independent community bank providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services through 31 full-service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga and York counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in N.Y.
C&N also operates a loan production office in Elmira, N.Y., which offers commercial, residential and consumer lending services.
The company’s stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.
C&N can be found online.

Image via C&N at YouTube.

