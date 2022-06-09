ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Here's When West Texas Will Get a Break from the Triple Digit Heat

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO – There are no Heat Advisories, Excessive Heat Warnings or Red Flag Warnings for the Concho Valley Thursday, but the triple digit heat is here to stay at least for the next week. According to weather experts from the National Weather Service office in San Angelo,...

sanangelolive.com

