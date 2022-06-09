GALLERY: WLWT viewers share aftermath following Wednesday's storm

CINCINNATI — Severe storms are moving out of the Cincinnati area, leaving widespread damage. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for counties throughout the Tri-State area. Severe thunderstorm warnings. Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Adams County until 8 p.m. Flash flood warnings. Butler County in Ohio and Franklin, Union,...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 82,000 Duke Energy customers are without power early Tuesday, down from a peak of 167,000 nearly 12 hours ago when severe storms caused widespread damage in Greater Cincinnati. Most of the outages are in Hamilton, Butler and Warren counties, according to the utility’s website.
LOVELAND, Ohio — Not everyone was able to stay indoors and keep dry during Monday evening's storms. Annette Carter sent us a video from Loveland of two fawns following their mother through the storm. Watch the fawns in the video player above. You can see the two fawns follow...
CINCINNATI — An excessive heat warning is in place for the WLWT viewing area Tuesday. Heat index values will be soaring to between 105-110. We will miss the worst from another bowing, complex of storms. That dives south and east, and all we see Tuesday morning will be some clouds and sprinkles east of Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI — SPCA Cincinnati is closed Tuesday due to a power outage caused by severe storms Monday night. View the later forecast here. The animal shelter posted to Facebook Tuesday saying they are trying to preserve as much cool air as possible for pets that are being cared for by their staff.
CINCINNATI — Crossroads Church is opening four of its Cincinnati locations for people in need of power following Monday's storms. The church says its West Side, Oakley, East Side and Florence buildings are open for "anyone who wants to sit in the air conditioning, grab a soda, charge devices or get some work done."
CINCINNATI — Thousands of customers are without power due to severe storms moving through the Cincinnati region. Initially, around 165,000 were without power throughout the Cincinnati area at around 7 p.m. As of 9:30 p.m., there are still 155,854 customers without power. It's going to be a long night...
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is closed due to a power outage caused by the severe storms that moved through the area Monday. The grocery store says it will provide updates on their social media pages and website on when they will reopen. The store isn't the...
HAMILTON, Ohio — Strong storm-downed trees and power lines can be seen across Hamilton. "I just heard a loud boom, and it sounded like a transformer that was blown and I had no idea that a tree had fallen in our front yard," said Michelle Sebastian. Sebastian walked out...
CINCINNATI — The excessive heat has arrived. An excessive heat warning is in place for the WLWT viewing area Tuesday. Heat index values will be soaring to between 105-110. Expect little to no relief at night, with lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. If you have to go out in the...
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is closing two portions of I-75 for the Thru the Valley project beginning Tuesday. The two right lanes and the ramp from northbound I-75 to Sharon Road will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June. 15. The right...
CINCINNATI — From a dwindling stockpile of fans, a Saint Vincent de Paul worker gave Monique Moye the gift of circulating air Monday. "It feels wonderful just to get some help," Moye said. Help is what Moye needs to take care of her two children still at home. "The...
CINCINNATI — The hottest temperatures so far this year arrive through these next few days. Highs will be warming to the low and mid-90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity means the heat index will be between 100 and 107 at times. An excessive heat watch has been issued...
CINCINNATI — After a muggy morning with temperatures starting in the 60s in many areas across Greater Cincinnati, storms are possible to redevelop through the day. Highs will get back to the low 80s. Storms look scattered but there is the chance that a few could become strong or...
CINCINNATI — Cleves Warsaw Road at the Heather Ridge subdivision will be closed while crews perform a water main tie-in, according to the Hamilton County Engineers office. The road will be closed from Monday through Friday, June 17. A detour will be available via Ebenezer Road, Rapid Run Road...
HEBRON, Ky. — A portion of I-275 in Boone County will be shut down near Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week for road repairs. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 Office advises motorists that the I-275 WB Exit 4B to KY 212 (Airport Connector) will be closed for a pavement repair project.
CINCINNATI — The hottest temperatures so far this year arrive through these next few days. Highs will be warming to the low and mid-90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity means the heat index will be between 100 and 107 at times. Because of the heat, Rumpke is planning...
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A portion of a Kenton County roadway will be closed for road work beginning Tuesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation. KY-1303 will close near the intersection of KY-536 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for three days while crews perform work on a watermain.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Taylor School Road will close for a culvert repair beginning Monday, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. Taylor School Road will close to all through traffic from Brooks Road to U.S. 127 until Friday, June 24. Eastbound traffic on Taylor School Road will detour...
