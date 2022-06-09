ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Senior Electrical Engineer – Encodia, Inc. – San Diego, CA

By sandiegobiotech
sdbn.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrevious experience working in the biotechnology/diagnostic...

sdbn.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrical Engineer#Biotechnology#Commercial Instrument
sdbn.org

The Salk Institute promotes three faculty members in the field of neuroscience

LA JOLLA—Three Salk Institute faculty members have been promoted based on their outstanding scientific contributions. They are leaders who have made original, innovative and notable contributions to neuroscience. Assistant Professors Kenta Asahina and Eiman Azim were promoted to associate professor, and Associate Research Professor Margarita Behrens was promoted to research professor.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy