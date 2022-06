Demand for dependable clean energy is rising. And while the spotlight often lands on wind and solar, both of these renewables struggle with one thing: intermittency. As the weather report would show, there are plenty of days when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow—meaning power generated from solar panels and wind turbines could stall, given all the challenges with long-term energy storage from renewables. As a result, many countries have stuck with fossil fuels, which they know are reliable. After all, it doesn’t have to be a nice day to burn coal or pump natural gas.

