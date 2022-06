ABOVE PHOTO: Many crowds just like this added up to thousands of Porchfest attendees. (Photos by Mac Johnson) If you happened to drive through West Philly on June 4, you may have noticed the not-so-faint sound of live music or the eclectic crowds there to take in every note. You may have seen the bodies moving in and out of rhythm to the beat of 100 drums. You may have noticed the smiles, the laughter, and the joy — but if nothing else, you were seeing the community of West Philadelphia come alive in its own unique and unmatched way.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO