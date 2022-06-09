Tornado hits Meijer distribution center in Tipp City, widespread damage throughout city

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 1182 Westport Way, Covington, KY 41011. Own a little piece of heaven in this totally renovated Victorian beauty. Enjoy Urban living with magnificent river and city views. This home has all the modern conveniences while still preserving the historic charm and beauty of days gone by. Original 10 foot doors, 12 foot ceilings, built-in bookcases and hardwood floors throughout. The gourmet kitchen features sub Zero, Wolf and Bosch appliances with beautiful leathered quartzite countertops. There are 4 bedrooms with private baths. The finished lower level has 9 foot ceilings, a wine room wet bar and full bath. The LL walks out to a lower level patio, one of two. A custom heated two car garage with glass garage door over-looking city views with private deck. Enjoy a front row seat for the fireworks, ride a bike or a leisurely stroll to Mainstrasse Village and the stadiums on the new bike path located to the left of the driveway. Just minutes from downtown with easy access to highways, dining and entertainment. The home has approx. 2400 sq. ft. of living space on all four levels. The house is not located in a flood plain and does not require flood insurance. This home really does have it all! A must see if you enjoy entertaining or a quiet night enjoying the view. This home would also make a great second home! Landscape and snow removal are taken care of and it's in a gated community. It's the perfect turnkey home!

COVINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO