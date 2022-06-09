ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornado hits Meijer distribution center in Tipp City, widespread damage throughout city

By Jarrod Clay
Cover picture for the articleTIPP CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Tipp City said a tornado hit and damaged a Meijer distribution center Wednesday evening. Police said there is widespread property damage throughout the city, but at this time, no injuries have been reported. "As my eye went up the horizon way,...

