Heritage School Fifth Grade Clap Out Friday, June 10th

Chansey Willis Jr., who was named Mr. Basketball, passed on Division I offers to start his college career at Saginaw Valley State University. Michigan's Mr. Basketball starting college career at Saginaw Valley State University. The Cardinals are pumped to welcome the decorated high school star to the lineup.
Michigan State recruiting continues to roll with yet another talented prospect going green. The latest? Linebacker Jordan Hall, who committed Saturday before his official visit was even over. Hall is rated as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings. Hall is the third four-star prospect to commit to Michigan...
At the northeast edge of Flint, where the Flint River flows southwest through Genesee County and swells to form Mott Lake, you'll find Stepping Stone Falls. Tall concrete polygon columns and other irregular shapes stacked on different levels form the falls. The river flows around them creating a roaring splash. Walkways and overlooks allow visitors to the park close-up views.
LANSING, Mich. – A Macomb County woman screamed at the top of her lungs when she won a $277,012 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the May 31 drawing to win the big prize: 06-09-16-26-39. She bought her winning ticket at Smokers House Shop, located at 26193 West 6 Mile Road in Redford.
FRANKENMUTH, MI -- The smell of freshly baked pretzels, the sounds of laughing children and seas of dirndls and lederhosen filled the streets of downtown Frankenmuth Friday night. The annual Bavarian Festival kicked off Thursday, June 9, and runs through Sunday, June 12. During the festival’s Bavarian Fest Street Party,...
The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Where have all the Lone Stars gone…long time passing?. Once one of the most frequented restaurants in Jackson, Lone Star Steakhouse has been sitting empty since...
DETROIT - It looks like he could still be living there, but he’s not. We took a tour of Kid Rock’s former Detroit mansion where he left a lot of things behind, including furnishings, bed sheets, towels, blinds, liquor bottles, memorabilia, light fixtures ... you name it. Amy...
YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Eastern Michigan University Foundation and the Hundley Foundation have partnered to launch their first event series benefitting their missions titled Weekend with the Stars. Slated for July 8-9, the events will take place at EMU’s George Gervin GameAbove Center. Notable stars visiting the campus...
FRASER, MI - There’s backyard bounce houses and then there’s the bounce house of all bounce houses. “The Big Bounce America” has brought The World’s Largest Bounce House to Michigan for two weekends. And that’s just the beginning as there are multiple huge inflatable attractions.
For those of you who love going to museums and are looking to explore the unconventional, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a list of 8 unique Michigan museums to consider visiting this summer:. American Museum of Magic. The American Museum of Magic in Marshall houses thousands...
FLINT, MI -- More than a week’s worth of events will lead up to a major Juneteenth celebration at Max Brandon Park and Riverbank Park in downtown Flint next weekend. Starting this Saturday, June 11, with the pre-launch event, organizer DeWaun Robinson said the organizing committee is getting back to pre-COVID-19 traditions with multiple events this Juneteenth.
Here are the top stories we are following Sunday evening, June 12. Saginaw is seeing a surge in gun violence, but some residents are doing what they can to make the city a safer place. TV5 News Update: Sunday morning, June 12. Updated: 12 hours ago. Here are the top...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Elizabeth Ann Gill was just 2 years old when she disappeared from her front yard in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on June 13, 1965. Elizabeth was the youngest of 10 siblings and had been left in the care of her older siblings while the parents and two children took a short trip, according to the Doe Network.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Michigan man accused of shooting a trooper trial was delayed on Friday. The defendant Robert Hathorn was complaining about a huge bump on his elbow. He told the judge, that he noticed it as he was heading to court. The judge ordered the sheriff’s deputies to...
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three people have been charged in the hazing death of Phat Nguyen, a Michigan State University student. An MSU fraternity, Pi Alpha Phi, was suspended after Nguyen was found to have died in a hazing incident. Background: East Lansing police believe alcohol likely contributed to...
FLINT, MI – When Michigan State Police Det/Sgt. John Miller arrived at the scene of what had been reported as a suspicious death in the 14000 block of Belsay Road in Thetford Township on Feb. 15, he found a man’s body partially beneath a GMC Sierra pickup truck.
Walker J. Mustain, 24, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $150 fine. Anthony J. Stapleton, 32, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 37 days suspended. $150 fine. David L. Vaske, 40, of Lima,...
