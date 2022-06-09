Orthostatic hypotension and night-time dipper patterns in geriatric outpatients

Although a mitral inflow pattern usually changes from a normal pattern to an abnormal relaxation pattern as part of the aging process in healthy people, some early advanced-age individuals maintain a normal pattern. We investigated whether a normal pattern of mitral inflow predicts a better prognosis following cardiovascular (CV) events in early advanced-age patients. We enrolled 425 patients aged 60"“65Â years with 0.6"‰<"‰E/A"‰<"‰1.5. Patients were divided according to their mitral inflow pattern, i.e., a normal pattern group (E/A"‰â‰¥"‰1.0, n"‰="‰77) and an abnormal relaxation pattern group (E/A"‰<"‰1, n"‰="‰348), and were evaluated the relationship with CV events. Multivariate regression analysis found that the normal inflow pattern was associated with odds ratios of 0.859 for body mass index (BMI; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.778"“0.937), 0.529 for hypertension (0.303"“0.924), and 0.325 for heart rate (0.228"“0.463). During the follow-up period (4.9"‰Â±"‰1.8Â years), the adjusted-hazard ratio was significantly lower in the normal pattern group (HR: 0.119, 95% CI 0.016"“0.910). Kaplan"“Meier curves showed a higher event-free rate for the normal pattern group than for the abnormal relaxation pattern group (p"‰="‰0.0292). Normal inflow pattern in early advanced-age patients predicts a better prognosis following CV events.

