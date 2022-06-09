TT Torrez On How Black Female Rappers Have Consistently 'Contributed To The Culture'

The rapper was the opener for the concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Dreamdoll is always going to put on for New York City, and that’s on bodegas and chopped cheese! The Bronx native opened up this year’s Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and it’s no shock to say that she shut it down. The “Ah Ah Ah” rapper came to slay as she performed hits including “You Know My Body” and “Lil Freak,” and even brought out collaborators CJ and Capella Grey. There was something particularly special about Dream’s look this year onstage and for any fans of the rapper and another legendary New York-bred femcee, it was easy to spot this style standout moment.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO