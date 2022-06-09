ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

Pride flag among others banned by Carroll County Board of Education

WBAL Radio
 3 days ago

The Carroll County School Board has voted to ban most flags on school grounds. The...

www.wbal.com

CBS Baltimore

Carroll County School Board Bans Pride Flags On School Property

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Carroll County board of education on Wednesday night approved a policy banning the display of the rainbow Pride flag in the classroom. Under the policy, only the Maryland state flag, Carroll County flag, banners for academic achievement, sports tournament banners, pro and college sports team banners, and flags from other countries that are part of a multi-national display “provided that no such flags may be as large or as prominent as the current American flag” are allowed on school property. The board approved the regulation by a vote of 4-1. The policy does not impact what students and...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County 2022 Women of the Year announced, to be recognized on Monday

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County and the Commission for Women will recognize three outstanding women during its 40th Annual “Woman of the Year” Awards Ceremony. The event will take place on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Baltimore County Council Chambers. The 2022 recipients are: Charlotte W. Bullock as the “Woman of the Year”, a long-standing resident dedicated to … Continue reading "Baltimore County 2022 Women of the Year announced, to be recognized on Monday" The post Baltimore County 2022 Women of the Year announced, to be recognized on Monday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

East Baltimore community leader concerned over top city leaders' relationship

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Law enforcement experts say a key component to keeping crime low in Baltimore is the cooperation between the mayor's office, police commissioner and the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office. But recently, at least one community leader believes there may be a fracture in the relationship. Audrey...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Refers Audit Of ‘Grade-Fixing Scheme’ In Baltimore High Schools To State Prosecutor, U.S. Attorney’s Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday referred an audit of what he called “a massive grade-fixing scheme in Baltimore City Public Schools” to the Maryland State Prosecutor and Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office for a criminal investigation and potential prosecution. The Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education’s audit, released Tuesday, found more than 12,500 failing grades were changed to passing at Baltimore high schools during the 2016 through 2020 school years. “The report reveals a staggering level of disregard for the integrity of the educational system and a clear lack of accountability at the highest levels. For years, the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former P.G. County Exec Rushern Baker Suspends Gubernatorial Bid

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than a month from the primary, former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker has suspended his bid for governor, citing financial challenges, the campaign announced. In the most recent campaign finance report, covering the period from May 17 to June 7, Baker and running mate Nancy Navarro, a former Montgomery County Councilmember, had spent just under $42,000 but only brought in $38,357 in contributions, according to state records. The campaign had $11,872.67 in the bank. Although Baker and Navarro are from the Washington suburbs, they focused much of their attention on Baltimore City. Baker pledged to live...
BALTIMORE, MD
news7h.com

Decommissioned Confederate Statues In Baltimore To Be Featured During The LA Show – CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Mayor Brandon Scott’s office confirmed four Baltimore-owned Confederate monuments are heading for an exhibit at the Los Angeles museum. The statues will travel across the country to “MONUMENTS”, a Exhibition of the non-profit organization LAXART art will open in Fall 2023. The performance is curated by LAXART Director Hamza Walker and artist Kara Walker, without any relation, and Museum of Contemporary Art Senior Curator, Bennett Simpson.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools Launching Free Meal Program On June 21

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will begin serving free breakfast and lunch to all young people age 18 and younger later this month, the school system said. Starting June 21, meals will be served Monday through Friday at 31 campuses across the county through the school system’s Summer Food Service Program. Distribution will cease on Monday, July 4, and Tuesday, July 19. All meals must be consumed on site. Meals will be provided at the following sites and times: Arbutus Middle, 5525 Shelbourne Road, at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Baltimore Highlands Elementary, 4200 Annapolis Road, Halethorpe, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m. Berkshire...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Anne Arundel County police corporal charged with assault on fellow employee

The Anne Arundel police are charging a corporal with multiple charges related to an alleged assault and harassment incident. On June 7, the department began an investigation on Corporal T. Keller about an alleged incident that involved him and a contractual employee with the department. The Office of Professional Standards was in charge of the investigation and as a result, on June 10, a summons was issued that charged Keller with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Rushern Baker suspends campaign for Maryland governor

Former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker and running mate Nancy Navarro have suspended their campaign for governor and lieutenant governor of Maryland. In a statement, "financial challenges" was listed as a reason to suspend the campaign, calling it a "difficult, yet necessary decision." Read the full statement here:. "Despite...
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

Conservation Group Seeks Information On State Handling Of Bay Bridge Traffic Snarls

The Queen Anne’s Conservation Association (QACA) today made a formal request to inspect Chesapeake Bay Bridge traffic management records of the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA). Filed pursuant to the Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA), the request seeks documents that will shed light on MDTA’s decisions regarding congestion management strategies with the potential to reduce back-ups at the Bridge.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Officer Charged With Assault, Suspended With Pay

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police officer accused in an assault case was suspended with pay Friday, authorities said. Cpl. Trey Keller, an eight-year veteran of the agency, is charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense, according to court records. Keller was placed on administrative leave Friday after the court summons charging him with those offenses was issued, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said. The charges stem from allegations that arose this week about an “assault and harassment incident” involving a contractual employee, police said. Details on the circumstances of the allegations were not immediately clear. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the police department’s Office of Professional Standards at 410-222-8741.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

