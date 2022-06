Seasoned Multi-Unit Operators Ink Agreement with Nashville Hot Chicken Concept to Open Locations in Area. June 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // PALM BEACH, Fla. - Dave’s Hot Chicken announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Cluck Beach LLC, that is owned by Rob Shawger, Matt Abdoo and Blair Bitove, to open seven locations throughout Palm Beach and Martin Counties in Florida.

