Business Manager, Bookkeeper, Superintendent's Secretary

(Council Bluffs) -- Energy costs and tuition are going up at Iowa Western Community College. That's despite the recent increase in state aid approved in this year's Iowa Legislative Session. Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney tells KMA News lawmakers approved a 3% increase in supplemental state aid for the state's two-year institutions in the 2022, or $6.5 million in additional funding. That translates into just under $400,000 in new money for Iowa Western. Kinney says he's grateful for local lawmakers' support.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO