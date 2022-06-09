Business Manager, Bookkeeper, Superintendent's Secretary

LINCOLN — The mistaken distribution of millions of dollars of “in lieu of taxes” by the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office is causing some budget headaches in the state’s largest county. Douglas County Board members P.J. Morgan and Mike Friend, who serve on the county budget committee, said the county is facing a shortfall of about […]
The Norfolk City Council has voted unanimously to annex two parcels of land: Whitecliff Development’s parcel, a quarter mile east of North 37th Street and south of Eisenhower Avenue… and a Randy Walters-owned tract east of Victory Road and south of Benjamin Avenue. The owners requested annexation in...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools received a $1.5 million donation from Union Bank & Trust to aid in constructing a stadium near the new Lincoln Northwest High School set to open in the fall of 2022. The Lincoln Board of Education will vote at the June 14 regular...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some property owners in Pottawattamie County are taking advantage of a county program and moving out of a flood-prone area. The county’s flood buyout program is still spending first phase money and there are more than a half dozen property owners who decided to move out of the flood zone.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This year, Lancaster County voters are being asked to go to the polls three times, with the special election coming up June 28, to fill the empty seat in Congressional District One. With these unique circumstances, 10/11 NOW is looking into voter turnout, to see what...
The Lincoln City Council on Monday will consider a motion to rescind the so-called Fairness Ordinance — a broad update that extends protections to include sexual orientation and gender expression. City Councilman Richard Meginnis said he plans to introduce the motion to rescind the hotly debated ordinance that updates...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small-town police chief is under fire for his use of city funds. A report from the state auditor says it appears thousands of dollars were used for personal use. The city’s mayor is reserving judgment until a criminal investigation is complete. The investigation started...
(Council Bluffs) -- Energy costs and tuition are going up at Iowa Western Community College. That's despite the recent increase in state aid approved in this year's Iowa Legislative Session. Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney tells KMA News lawmakers approved a 3% increase in supplemental state aid for the state's two-year institutions in the 2022, or $6.5 million in additional funding. That translates into just under $400,000 in new money for Iowa Western. Kinney says he's grateful for local lawmakers' support.
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A recount in the primary election for Nebraska’s 18th Legislative district, representing Omaha, did not produce a different result than the initial official count. Cindi Allen, Nebraska’s Deputy Secretary of State, told 6 News on Wednesday that the vote gap for the second-place candidate in...
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Many of us only have a cell phone, but for senior citizens living in rural Nebraska, a landline can feel like a lifeline. A couple living southwest of Omaha is having issues with their phone company Windstream. After a powerful winter wind storm knocked out their...
Northwest Iowa — At least two area counties are positioning themselves to conduct County Auditor-Requested recounts of ballots cast in Tuesday’s Primary Election. According to O’Brien County Auditor Barb Rohwer, the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors met in emergency session Thursday morning to approve Rohwer’s request for a recount.
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation is at its highest point in over 40 years. Consumer prices have gone up 8.6% over the past year. “Inflation in America has hit a new 40-year high. There is nothing...
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus nurse is receiving recognition for providing exceptional care. Amber Keyes, a registered nurse with Columbus Community Hospital’s acute care and intensive care unit, recently won The DAISY Award for the second quarter of 2022. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former teacher in Iowa faces now faces multiple charges. Benjamin Work was accused of having inappropriate contact with six minor students at West Harrison School between last fall and this spring. Work was arrested on 12 charges Friday including five counts of sexual exploitation by...
KEARNEY, Neb. — With rising prices at the pump, grocery store, and even pharmacy, the Kearney Jubilee food pantry has seen a drastic increase in the number of families and individuals needing food. “Hunger knows no boundaries," said Food Bank for the Heartland manager Stephanie Sullivan. Food Bank for...
YORK COUNTY -- Mother Nature sure took its course Tuesday night as a massive hail storm unfolded in York and Fillmore County. It was something no one has seen in quite some time. The storm swept through Hampton, making its way through the Henderson and McCool areas. With its high...
