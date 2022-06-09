ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisner, NE

Business Manager, Bookkeeper, Superintendent's Secretary

 3 days ago

Ads for Wisner-Pilger Public Schools in...

Nebraska Examiner

‘In-lieu-of-taxes’ mixup causing budget angst at Douglas County

LINCOLN — The mistaken distribution of millions of dollars of “in lieu of taxes” by the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office is causing some budget headaches in the state’s largest county. Douglas County Board members P.J. Morgan and Mike Friend, who serve on the county budget committee, said the county is facing a shortfall of about […] The post ‘In-lieu-of-taxes’ mixup causing budget angst at Douglas County appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

City Council annexes property in northwest, northeast Norfolk

The Norfolk City Council has voted unanimously to annex two parcels of land: Whitecliff Development’s parcel, a quarter mile east of North 37th Street and south of Eisenhower Avenue… and a Randy Walters-owned tract east of Victory Road and south of Benjamin Avenue. The owners requested annexation in...
NORFOLK, NE
1011now.com

LPS receives large donation to build new stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools received a $1.5 million donation from Union Bank & Trust to aid in constructing a stadium near the new Lincoln Northwest High School set to open in the fall of 2022. The Lincoln Board of Education will vote at the June 14 regular...
Wayne, NE
Wisner, NE
WOWT

Homeowners in Pottawattamie County buy into buy out program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some property owners in Pottawattamie County are taking advantage of a county program and moving out of a flood-prone area. The county’s flood buyout program is still spending first phase money and there are more than a half dozen property owners who decided to move out of the flood zone.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska auditor questions police chief’s use of city funds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small-town police chief is under fire for his use of city funds. A report from the state auditor says it appears thousands of dollars were used for personal use. The city’s mayor is reserving judgment until a criminal investigation is complete. The investigation started...
OAKLAND, NE
kmaland.com

High energy costs give IWCC sticker shock

(Council Bluffs) -- Energy costs and tuition are going up at Iowa Western Community College. That's despite the recent increase in state aid approved in this year's Iowa Legislative Session. Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney tells KMA News lawmakers approved a 3% increase in supplemental state aid for the state's two-year institutions in the 2022, or $6.5 million in additional funding. That translates into just under $400,000 in new money for Iowa Western. Kinney says he's grateful for local lawmakers' support.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Voting Machine Malfunctions To Trigger Primary Election Recounts In Two Area Counties

Northwest Iowa — At least two area counties are positioning themselves to conduct County Auditor-Requested recounts of ballots cast in Tuesday’s Primary Election. According to O’Brien County Auditor Barb Rohwer, the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors met in emergency session Thursday morning to approve Rohwer’s request for a recount.
News Channel Nebraska

CCH nurse wins The DAISY Award

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus nurse is receiving recognition for providing exceptional care. Amber Keyes, a registered nurse with Columbus Community Hospital’s acute care and intensive care unit, recently won The DAISY Award for the second quarter of 2022. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and...
COLUMBUS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Number of Nebraska residents needing food is rapidly increasing

KEARNEY, Neb. — With rising prices at the pump, grocery store, and even pharmacy, the Kearney Jubilee food pantry has seen a drastic increase in the number of families and individuals needing food. “Hunger knows no boundaries," said Food Bank for the Heartland manager Stephanie Sullivan. Food Bank for...
KEARNEY, NE
York News-Times

A wicked storm leaves destruction in York County

YORK COUNTY -- Mother Nature sure took its course Tuesday night as a massive hail storm unfolded in York and Fillmore County. It was something no one has seen in quite some time. The storm swept through Hampton, making its way through the Henderson and McCool areas. With its high...
YORK COUNTY, NE

