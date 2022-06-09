Wayne’s third annual Juneteenth celebration, themed Music for the Soul, takes place Friday through Sunday, June 17-19, with a variety of fun and educational activities for everyone to enjoy. On Friday, starting at 7 p.m., the weekend begins with a showing of “How it Feels to be Free,” at...
Garry D. Geer Sr., 81, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at Collins Evergreen Cemetery in Collins, Iowa. Arrangements are with Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Garry was born in Macedonia, Iowa on June 17,...
Comments / 0