Yung Miami Grills Diddy About Their Relationship In Her New Series, ‘Caresha Please’

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Yung Miami can now add host to her resume as the City Girl just announced that she’ll be hosting a new series on REVOLT entitled, Caresha Please , a title taken from a viral social media moment between her and good friend, Saucy Santana.

The rap star just released a snippet from the series’ first episode which features none other than REVOLT Ceo and Yung Miami’s rumored boo, Sean “Diddy” Combs. In the snippet, the rapper grills Diddy on a plethora of questions, most of them about their rumored relationship, to which a flabergasted Diddy laughs under the pressure of Yung Miami’s heat.

“You woke up and we was trending. What was that about?” Miami asked before it cuts to Diddy stammering to find an answer. “What you like about me? Why you f****’ with a City Girl?” she continued.

Check out the snippet as posted on Yung Miami’s social media page below.

A press release states that in the premiere episode, the two will discuss more than just their relationship and will touch on their careers and his new label Love Records.

The premiere episode launches tomorrow and is sure to have social media in a frenzy as soon as it drops!

“Be ready to be entertained, you never know who may pop up, all things go on Caresha Please. Nothing is off-limits,” said the City Girl.

