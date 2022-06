Ever dream of living the island life on Lake George? Dream away at this stunning $8.4 million Lake George mansion. This is one of those Lake George homes that would be an absolute dream to live in, and this one has caught my eye a couple of times over the years. This beautiful Green Harbour Lane mansion that rests on a Lake George island was actually listed for sale a few years ago and now is back on the market on Zillow for $8.4 Million.

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO