The world's biggest plant has been discovered in the shallow waters off the coast of Western Australia, according to researchers from the University of Western Australia and Flinders University. The sprawling seagrass, a marine flowering plant known as Posidonia australis, reportedly stretches for more than 112 miles (180 kilometers) and is at least 4,500 years old. Speaking to CNN, Elizabeth Sinclair—a senior research fellow at the School of Biological Sciences and Oceans Institute at the University of Western Australia—revealed that the plant was discovered in the shallow, sun-drenched waters of Shark Bay, a wilderness area protected as a World Heritage Site.

