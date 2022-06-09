ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Expion360 (XPON) Enters LOI to Purchase Lithium Battery Manufacturing Equipment

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ : XPON) has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with an Asian producer (the Manufacturing Partner) of lithium battery manufacturing equipment for Expion360 to purchase lithium...

www.streetinsider.com

