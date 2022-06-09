Expion360 Signs Non-Binding LOI to Purchase Lithium Battery Manufacturing Equipment in Connection with its Plans to Build Large-Scale Lithium Cell Manufacturing Facility in Redmond, Oregon
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON), an industry leader for lithium batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles (RVs), outdoor, marine, residential and industrial applications, has signed...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0