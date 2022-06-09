Extracellular release of two peptidases dominates generation of the trypanosome quorum-sensing signal

Correction to: Nature Aging https://doi.org/10.1038/s43587-022-00171-6, published online 21 February 2022. This paper was originally published under standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an Open Access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). In addition, a new affiliation (Department of Ophthalmology, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore) has been added for Yih-Chung Tham, and the Acknowledgements have been amended to include the text "This project is supported by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) under its RIE2020 Health and Biomedical Sciences (HBMS) Industry Alignment Fund Pre-Positioning (IAF-PP) grant no. H20c6a0031. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not reflect the views of the A*STAR." The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
