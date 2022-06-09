ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Extracellular release of two peptidases dominates generation of the trypanosome quorum-sensing signal

By Mabel Deladem Tettey
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrypanosomes causing African sleeping sickness use quorum-sensing (QS) to generate transmission-competent stumpy forms in mammalian hosts. This density-dependent process is signalled by oligopeptides that stimulate the signal transduction pathway leading to stumpy formation. Here, using mass spectrometry analysis, we identify peptidases released by trypanosomes and, for 12 peptidases, confirm their extracellular...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Identification of ADS024, a newly characterized strain of Bacillus velezensis with direct Clostridiodes difficile killing and toxin degradation bio-activities

Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) remains a significant health threat worldwide. C. difficile is an opportunistic, toxigenic pathogen that takes advantage of a disrupted gut microbiome to grow and produce signs and symptoms ranging from diarrhea to pseudomembranous colitis. Antibiotics used to treat C. difficile infection are usually broad spectrum and can further disrupt the commensal gut microbiota, leaving patients susceptible to recurrent C. difficile infection. There is a growing need for therapeutic options that can continue to inhibit the outgrowth of C. difficile after antibiotic treatment is completed. Treatments that degrade C. difficile toxins while having minimal collateral impact on gut bacteria are also needed to prevent recurrence. Therapeutic bacteria capable of producing a range of antimicrobial compounds, proteases, and other bioactive metabolites represent a potentially powerful tool for preventing CDI recurrence following resolution of symptoms. Here, we describe the identification and initial characterization of ADS024 (formerly ART24), a novel therapeutic bacterium that can kill C. difficile in vitro with limited impact on other commensal bacteria. In addition to directly killing C. difficile, ADS024 also produces proteases capable of degrading C. difficile toxins, the drivers of symptoms associated with most cases of CDI. ADS024 is in clinical development for the prevention of CDI recurrence as a single-strain live biotherapeutic product, and this initial data set supports further studies aimed at evaluating ADS024 in future human clinical trials.
Phys.org

Pre-historic Wallacea: A melting pot of human genetic ancestries

The Wallacean islands have always been separated from Asia and Oceania by deep-sea waters. Yet, these tropical islands were a corridor for modern humans migrating into the Pleistocene Australia-New Guinea landmass (Sahul) and have been home to modern human groups for at least 47,000 years. The archaeological record attests a major cultural transition across Wallacea that started around 3,500 years ago and is associated with the expansion of Austronesian-speaking farmers, who intermixed with local hunter-gatherer groups. However, previous genetic studies of modern-day inhabitants have yielded conflicting dates for this intermixing, ranging from 1,100 to nearly 5,000 years ago.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Detecting visually significant cataract using retinal photograph-based deep learning

Correction to: Nature Aging https://doi.org/10.1038/s43587-022-00171-6, published online 21 February 2022. This paper was originally published under standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an Open Access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). In addition, a new affiliation (Department of Ophthalmology, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore) has been added for Yih-Chung Tham, and the Acknowledgements have been amended to include the text "This project is supported by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) under its RIE2020 Health and Biomedical Sciences (HBMS) Industry Alignment Fund Pre-Positioning (IAF-PP) grant no. H20c6a0031. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not reflect the views of the A*STAR." The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Tuning microtubule dynamics to enhance cancer therapy by modulating FER-mediated CRMP2 phosphorylation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02811-7, published online 2 February 2018. Since the publication of this work, Eli M Carrami has changed their name from Mohammad Karaminejadranjbar. This has now been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Ovarian Cancer Cell Laboratory, Weatherall...
Nature.com

Excellence in dental research: nominated scholars for the Nobel Prize 1901-1950 with a focus on Lady May Mellanby (1882-1978) and Walter Hess (1885-1980)

Why has no dentist received the Nobel Prize so far? To answer that question, we need to take a closer look at the prize candidates. This article presents an overview of scholars in the field of dental research who were nominated for the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine during the first half of the twentieth century. Drawing on archival sources in the archive of the Nobel Committee, we focus on the physiologist, Lady May Mellanby (1882-1978) and the dentist, Walter Hess (1885-1980). While Hess did not reach the shortlist, Mellanby was judged 'prize-worthy' by the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine but she never received the award in the end. In this paper, we discuss the impact of their work among dentists.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Popular Vitamin Causing The Human Eye To Attack Itself

Experts have warned that a popular vitamin supplement could raise the risk of BLINDNESS. Vitamin supplements are meant to provide the body with the vitamins it requires for maximum health. One problem with the pills is that they are not regulated, which means that many boosters have high concentrations of ingredients that could be harmful. Another common problem is inappropriate dosing. With some supplements, failure to follow the directions could result in “severe vision” loss.
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ohmymag.co.uk

A strange shape filmed on Mars by the Spirit Rover

After the alien spoon, the alien faces, the alien door... Here comes the alien ship? Mars makes us all curious and rover missions such as Perseverance andCuriosity are a godsend for all astronomy and science fiction enthusiasts who want to know what our neighbouring planet looks like. Every video of the rovers is scrutinised, every picture is analysed, and regularly some people think they have found details that NASA itself has omitted.
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
