Jack Ferman, age 88 of Metamora, Indiana died Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Brookville Healthcare Center in Brookville. Born January 7, 1934 in Metamora, Indiana he was the son of the late Henry Clay & Jessie M. (Saylor) Ferman. On January 29, 1954 he was united in marriage to Lena Mae Morris, and she preceded him in death on September 20, 2009.

BROOKVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO