ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden faces discord at Americas summit

By Jim WATSON, Shaun Tandon and Paula Ramon, RINGO CHIU, Patrick T. FALLON, CHANDAN KHANNA
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461g28_0g5QZYsc00
US President Joe Biden addresses a plenary session of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles /AFP

US President Joe Biden faced open criticism Thursday at an Americas summit, along with complaints about foreign pressure by Brazil's far-right leader, as he sought progress on issues from migration to climate change.

Biden is welcoming leaders from across the hemisphere in Los Angeles in a choreographed bid to show that democracy can work, amid rapid inroads by China in a region long seen by Washington as its turf.

But just after Biden made his pitch at the Summit of the Americas, he heard an earful over his decision to exclude the leftist leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela on the grounds that they are autocrats -- a decision that already triggered a boycott by Mexico's president.

Argentina's center-left president, Alberto Fernandez, who was persuaded to attend by Biden, said that dialogue "is the best way to promote democracy."

"Being the host country of the summit doesn't grant the ability to impose a right of admission on member countries of the continent," Fernandez said.

Biden heard even more direct criticism from one of the hemisphere's smallest nations Belize, whose representatives told him it was "inexcusable" not to invite all countries and called the half-century US pressure campaign against Cuba a "crime against humanity."

Prime Minister John Briceno also questioned whether Biden would follow through financially on lofty promises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3584HV_0g5QZYsc00
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez shakes hands with Joe Biden after critical remarks about the US leader at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles /AFP

"We know that money is not the problem. In less than three months, two countries in this hemisphere committed $55 billion to Ukraine," he said, referring to the United States and Canada.

Biden, who applauded politely and greeted each leader, returned to the podium to insist his agenda was on track.

"Notwithstanding some of the disagreements relating to participation, on the substantive matters, what I heard was almost unity and uniformity," Biden said.

Biden said the United States would raise specifics on how the hemisphere can do better together on improving public health and clean energy.

Biden plans to close the summit Friday with a declaration on migration, a hot-button issue in the United States, despite the snub of the summit by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

- Meeting 'Tropical Trump' -

Biden met for the first time in Los Angeles with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, an ally of former president Donald Trump, who has questioned the legitimacy of elections both in his country and in Brazil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTnVR_0g5QZYsc00
US President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro meet at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles /AFP

Biden steered clear of fireworks in his public appearance with Bolsonaro and saluted Brazil for making "real sacrifices" to protect the Amazon.

"I think the rest of the world should be able to help you preserve as much as you can," Biden said.

Bolsonaro has horrified environmentalists by championing agribusinesses that have cut down the rainforest, a crucial "sink" for carbon emissions that are heating up the planet.

Bolsonaro told Biden that the Amazon had "incalculable riches" and that "we do our best to defend our interests."

"Sometimes we feel that our sovereignty is threatened in that area but Brazil preserves its territory well," Bolsonaro said.

US officials saw at least modest progress with Bolsonaro on climate, with the announcement of a low-key initiative on deforestation and Brazil joining a UN pact on renewable energies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vo1wk_0g5QZYsc00
People protest outside the Convention Center during the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles /AFP

Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, earlier said Biden would not shy away from calling for free elections in Brazil, where Bolsonaro is trailing in polls to former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist icon controversially jailed for corruption.

Bolsonaro told Biden that he wanted "clean, auditable elections" in the October vote.

Oliver Stuenkel, a professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Sao Paulo, said it was an odd time for Biden's meeting amid expectations that Bolsonaro will soon be out of power.

But he said Bolsonaro had leverage to request a meeting, boosting his domestic standing, as Biden needed to avoid boycotts of the leaders of both Brazil and Mexico, Latin America's two most populous nations.

"Basically Bolsonaro is helping Biden avoid a diplomatic flop," Stuenkel said.

- 'Inflection point' -

Latin American summits are often fractious, with the United States for decades on the receiving end of criticism over its efforts to isolate Cuba.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DATtW_0g5QZYsc00
US President Joe Biden speaks during the opening ceremony of the the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles /AFP

Biden made a veiled plea for understanding as he contrasted himself with Trump, saying, he was offering "proposals that I think are a far cry from what we saw from a previous American administration."

He said that Latin America and the world stood at an "inflection point."

"More is going to change in the next 10 years than has changed in the last 30 years in the world," Biden said.

"I find no reason why the Western Hemisphere over the next 10 years is not developed into the most democratic region in the world."

Comments / 2

Biden is dazed & confused
6d ago

This is what cost this country the mess we are in now …. Highest inflation in 40 years … record high gasoline prices… high food costs. What a disaster and then dig the whole deeper.

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US slaps new sanctions on Nicaragua, urges restoration of democracy

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on nearly 100 more Nicaraguan officials for undermining democracy, days after a summit in Los Angeles where President Daniel Ortega was excluded. The United States has already imposed sanctions on a slew of Nicaraguan officials, including Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is his wife.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

US, S.Korea warn of swift reply if N.Korea conducts nuclear test

The United States and South Korea warned Monday of a swift response if North Korea conducts a nuclear test, including US military "adjustments," but again offered talks as a way out. Blinken again said the United States was ready to send vaccines to North Korea, after a previous offer from Biden went ignored.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

US Supreme Court deals migrant rights setback on detention

The US Supreme Court dealt a setback to the rights of undocumented migrants detained after crossing into the country in cases that pitted the administration of President Joe Biden against immigration advocates. The original case was brought to the Supreme Court by the administration of president Donald Trump, who, as part of his fight against immigration, took a hard line against rights for undocumented migrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Burkina mourns 79 dead in jihadist massacre

Burkina Faso on Tuesday began three days of mourning after 79 people died in one of the bloodiest massacres in a nearly seven-year-old insurgency by armed Islamists. "We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe in Burkina Faso.
AFRICA
AFP

Biden gambles there's more to gain by courting Saudis

Making an about-face by visiting Saudi Arabia, US President Joe Biden is betting he has more to gain than lose even as rights activists accuse him of selling his soul to oil. Even if Biden privately speaks on human rights, the "public messaging to MBS himself, to everyone in Saudi Arabia and everyone in the US and the world, is that this type of egregious human rights conduct has zero consequence."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Latin America#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
AFP

Tampon shortage latest sign of supply chain woes in US stores

Tampons are the latest product disappearing from store shelves in the United States, another illustration of supply chain problems that are complicating daily life, following the troubling shortage of baby formula. But the situation is different from the baby formula shortage: Initially caused by supply chain snarls and labor shortages, formula supplies dropped sharply when manufacturer Abbott shut down one Michigan plant in February and issued a product recall after the death of two babies raised concerns over contamination.
ECONOMY
AFP

Biden announces $1 bn in new military aid for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announced a new package of arms and ammunition for Ukraine Wednesday after speaking with President Volodymyr Zelensky and reaffirming Washington's support for Kyiv as it battles Russia's invasion. In the phone call with Zelensky, Biden said he "reaffirmed my commitment that the United States will stand by Ukraine as it defends its democracy and support its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression," according to a US statement.
MILITARY
AFP

Facing gas 'blackmail' by Russia, EU turns to Israel

The European Union wants to strengthen its energy cooperation with Israel in light of Russia's use of gas supplies to "blackmail" its members over the Ukraine conflict, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday. Von der Leyen was due to hold talks with Bennett later Tuesday, before travelling on to Egypt. gl-jjm/bs/kir
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Ukraine forces driven from central Severodonetsk - The governor of the eastern Lugansk, Sergiy Gaiday, says Ukraine's forces have been driven from the centre of the key eastern city of Severodonetsk, after a weeks-long Russian offensive. - Long queues for Russian 'McDonald's' - Long queues form outside a former McDonald's restaurant in central Moscow that reopened Sunday a month after the US fast-food giant pulled out of Russia.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
China
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AFP

China vows support for Russia, drawing US ire

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday assured Vladimir Putin of China's support on Russian "sovereignty and security" -- leading Washington to warn Beijing it risked ending up "on the wrong side of history". "Nations that side with Vladimir Putin will inevitably find themselves on the wrong side of history."
POLITICS
AFP

Anthony Fauci, Biden's top Covid advisor, tests positive

Top scientist Anthony Fauci, the face of America's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, tested positive Wednesday for the virus on a rapid antigen test but is continuing to work from home while he recovers, the National Institutes of Health said. As the longtime director of the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Fauci has led the United States' response to every pandemic since 1984, winning wide praise for his leadership during the early fight against HIV-AIDS. When Covid first spread globally from China, he became a trusted source of reliable information for a worried public, exuding a calm and professorial demeanor in his frequent media appearances. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

How Brazil's Javari Valley became a criminal haven

The far-flung Amazon region where a British journalist and a Brazilian Indigenous expert disappeared has become a haven for drug trafficking and environmental crimes because of increasing lawlessness and an absent state, experts say. "What happened to Bruno and Dom is the result of an increase in organized crime, which is in turn explained by the absence of the state," said Antenor Vaz, head of Brazilian Indigenous affairs agency FUNAI's operations in the region from 2006 to 2009.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

66K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy