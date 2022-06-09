Henrico News Minute – June 9, 2022

Walter “Mac” McCormick was family to some, friend to others, but loved by everyone he met. His quick-witted hillbilly charm came from his West Virginia roots, of which he was extremely proud. His instincts to serve & protect followed him from the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War to law enforcement (SWAT Team), firefighting then arson investigation and volunteering for Henrico EMS on his days off. When he retired form Henrico County after 30 years of service at the age of 52, his humble & generous spirit shown through with his commitment to the support of homeless & disabled veterans. He was passionate & excited about the opportunities at the VFW to engage with & serve multiple communities, including active military & providing honorable escort for our fallen military members being returned to American soil. As an accomplished outdoor enthusiast, he hunted almost year-round. He survived a war, falling off a fire truck, being the favorite child & a motorcycle accident in 2015 with a pledge to live life to the fullest. He was baptized with his sisters, Marsha & Leslie, & found comfort in his faith until his last breath.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO