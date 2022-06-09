ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – June 9, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago

Henrico Police make an arrest in a series of pellet gun shootings in the Far West End; a Henrico man shoots and kills another at a Civil War battlefield site; six Henrico student-athletes earn $2,000 scholarships; a man tries to take a loaded weapon onto a plane at Richmond International Airport; an Eastern Henrico manufacturing facility sells for $10.25 million.

Thank you for reading!

If you enjoy our content, please consider a monetary contribution to help us keep our news free.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: June 13-19, 2022

This week, Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in identifying a male who stole a vehicle in Henrico County. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Henrico Police received a call from a woman reporting her vehicle had been stolen on Saturday, May 28. The complainant told detectives she had parked her vehicle around 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of Pilots Lane and unknowingly dropped her keys in the grass.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – June 13, 2022

Taylan “Ty” Bozkurt has been named president and CEO of MEDARVA Healthcare, effective July 5. Bozkurt will oversee all operations of Central Virginia’s only independent, nonprofit health system, which includes ambulatory surgery centers, an imaging center, a low vision center, and the MEDARVA Foundation. He currently serves as the chief technology officer, vice president of operations and security officer for Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America. He was previously the operations and financial manager for the Department of Surgery and program manager for telehealth at Massachusetts General Hospital. Bozkurt will replace Bruce P.D. Kupper, who is retiring after 17 years as president and CEO.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Henrico News Minute#Henrico Police
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police seek man on second-degree murder charge

Henrico Police are seeking a man in connection with a May 25 murder on Bremner Boulevard in the Near West End. Toyre D. Jones is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 29-year-old Quincy L. Henderson, who was found dead with gunshot wounds after crashing his SUV into a townhome just after 3 a.m.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Henrico Citizen

Victim in fatal Varina crash identified

The victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Varina June 6 was a 26-year-old Chesterfield County man. John Edward Englehart, Jr. died in the crash in the 4400 block of Charles City Road at about 3 p.m. after his truck, traveling east on Charles City Road between Yahley Mill Road and Turner Road, left the right side of the road, traveled several yards off the road and struck mailboxes, then overturned.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Walter McCormick

Walter “Mac” McCormick was family to some, friend to others, but loved by everyone he met. His quick-witted hillbilly charm came from his West Virginia roots, of which he was extremely proud. His instincts to serve & protect followed him from the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War to law enforcement (SWAT Team), firefighting then arson investigation and volunteering for Henrico EMS on his days off. When he retired form Henrico County after 30 years of service at the age of 52, his humble & generous spirit shown through with his commitment to the support of homeless & disabled veterans. He was passionate & excited about the opportunities at the VFW to engage with & serve multiple communities, including active military & providing honorable escort for our fallen military members being returned to American soil. As an accomplished outdoor enthusiast, he hunted almost year-round. He survived a war, falling off a fire truck, being the favorite child & a motorcycle accident in 2015 with a pledge to live life to the fullest. He was baptized with his sisters, Marsha & Leslie, & found comfort in his faith until his last breath.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police seek man who stole vehicle

Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man who apparently stole a vehicle May 29 in the county. At about 8 p.m. that day, a woman reported that she had parked her vehicle in the 3900 block of Pilots Lane, in the St. Luke Apartments complex near Richmond Raceway, and unknowingly dropped her keys in the grass.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Appreciation for a ‘Beacon’

On June 9, Safe Harbor hosted its 5th annual Beacon of Hope celebration at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, honoring volunteer Amy Nisenson with this year’s Beacon of Hope award. Safe Harbor Executive Director Cathy Easter (at right) presented the award to Nisenson (center) along with Brendan Paget, president of the board of directors.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Freeman stonewalls Glen Allen 4-0

Freeman’s defense was a brick wall that stopped Glen Allen cold, resulting in a 4-0 victory at Glen Allen High on June 11 in Virginia baseball action. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Eastern Henrico manufacturing facility sold for $10.25M

An Eastern Henrico manufacturing facility has been sold for $10.25 million. The 148,877-square-foot Hilex Poly regional manufacturing facility at 2800 Sprouse Drive, southwest of the intersection of Charles City Road and Airport Drive, was sold to Maguire Hayden Real Estate Company of Philadelphia. It is the company’s first acquisition in the Richmond region.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy