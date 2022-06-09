Cristo Rey Boston High School celebrates graduating and college decisions

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. JUNETEENTH BOSTON 2022 Juneteenth Boston and the Nubian Square Foundation will host a three-day celebration, starting with a 1.6-mile March to Freedom from the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex to Roxbury’s Nubian Square. The next day, head to South Boston for the family-friendly Juneteenth Carson Beach Day. Finally, swap your swim trunks for something stylish and join the Juneteenth Royalty Gala, showcasing the celebration’s theme of “radically reclaiming Black royalty.” March to Freedom: June 17, 3-5 p.m., free, 120 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. Juneteenth Carson Beach Day: June 18, 1-7 p.m., free, 165 J Day Blvd. Juneteenth Royalty Gala: June 19, 7 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $45, 2300 Washington St. eventbrite.com.
