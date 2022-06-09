ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Cristo Rey Boston High School celebrates graduating and college decisions

Dorchester Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristo Rey Boston High School, a Catholic high school exclusively serving students from under-resourced communities across Greater Boston, announced this week that graduating seniors in the Class of 2022 have officially made their college decisions. This year’s class of 57 students, who graduated last Saturday (June 4) at St. Teresa of...

www.dotnews.com

westobserver.com

Celebrate Juneteenth at these 14 Boston-area events

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. JUNETEENTH BOSTON 2022 Juneteenth Boston and the Nubian Square Foundation will host a three-day celebration, starting with a 1.6-mile March to Freedom from the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex to Roxbury’s Nubian Square. The next day, head to South Boston for the family-friendly Juneteenth Carson Beach Day. Finally, swap your swim trunks for something stylish and join the Juneteenth Royalty Gala, showcasing the celebration’s theme of “radically reclaiming Black royalty.” March to Freedom: June 17, 3-5 p.m., free, 120 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. Juneteenth Carson Beach Day: June 18, 1-7 p.m., free, 165 J Day Blvd. Juneteenth Royalty Gala: June 19, 7 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $45, 2300 Washington St. eventbrite.com.
BOSTON, MA
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play near Boston

Though other metropolitan areas like Philadelphia, New York and Chicago are more highly regarded for having great golf, don’t sleep on Boston. Of course, The Country Club at Brookline—which will host its fourth U.S. Open next week—has all the history with the club dating back to 1882 and the first course opening in 1895. But there is other great golf around Boston—with a considerable amount of courses open to the public.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Holy Cross names science complex after Dr. Fauci

WORCESTER, Mass. — The College of the Holy Cross named its science complex after one of its most notable alumni, Dr. Anthony Fauci. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is a 1962 graduate of the Worcester college. The school dedicated its Integrated Science Complex to Fauci during his 60th class reunion on Saturday.
WORCESTER, MA
Education
Boston Globe

These are the best sushi restaurants in Greater Boston, according to readers

Including the top 5 reader-recommended spots. Sushi is always a delight particularly in the summer. Whether you choose a standard California roll or something more adventurous like eel and cucumber, Boston’s sushi scene does not disappoint. We asked for your favorite sushi spots around Greater Boston, and nearly 100...
BOSTON, MA
charlestownbridge.com

Charlestown Resident and Harvard-Kent Principal Jason Gallagher Named New Principal of Boston Latin School

Last week it was announced that lifelong Charlestown resident and principal of the Harvard-Kent Elementary School for the last 11 year, Jason Gallagher, will become the next headmaster of Boston Latin School (BLS). Gallagher, who led Harvard-Kent’s transformation into a top performing school in Boston culminating with the prestigious 2019...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Skip the Cape and visit Davis Square in Somerville

Summer weather is often an invitation to explore new places. Many this summer will escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and travel to the tranquil, yet crowded, sandy coastline or the majestic, albeit mosquito ridden, mountains of the north. For the fun loving adventurer, you may want to...
SOMERVILLE, MA
WCVB

Historic sign shines again at site of former Boston chocolate factory

BOSTON — More than five decades after it went dark, a historic sign will again light up a Boston neighborhood each night. The Walter Baker Factory sign, once a landmark in the Lower mills area of Dorchester, was rescued with the help of a Community Preservation Grant from the city of Boston and support from numerous donors.
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MBTA to Close Dorchester Ave. Bridge This Summer

A section of Dorchester Avenue, a major bike and pedestrian connection between Dorchester and South Boston, will be closed due to bridge work between Von Hillern and Kemp Streets this summer. In order to prepare for its replacement next year, the MBTA will close the Dorchester Avenue Bridge over its...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

‘Gallery X’ highlights work inspired by life of Malcolm X

Zamya Watkins likes to do her research about African American history. An eleventh-grade student at Boston Arts Academy, she has felt a strong passion to appreciate her own history. With younger siblings, she also feels a responsibility to teach them Black history. And at school, she shared her knowledge with others when working on group history projects.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester music teacher in running for music educator Grammy award

A Worcester music teacher is a quarterfinalist for the 2023 Music Educator Grammy award, and her students say the distinction is well-deserved. Meredith Lord, a music teacher at Burncoat High School, was inspired to teach after seeing the positive impact her mother had on students. Instead of following in her mother’s footsteps to become a chemistry teacher, Lord’s enthusiasm lies with the ensemble.
WORCESTER, MA
Travel + Leisure

The 'Other Cape' on Boston's North Shore Has Gorgeous Mansions, Overstuffed Lobster Rolls, and No Crowds

Most summer visitors to coastal Massachusetts flock to Cape Cod, a quintessential maritime region that has lured politicians and celebrities for more than a century. But in high season, it's not unusual to wait in standstill traffic for an hour or more just to cross the Sagamore Bridge from the mainland. For a native New Englander like me, the easygoing alternative is Cape Ann (often called the "Other Cape") and the surrounding North Shore, which includes a dozen or so towns stretching from Boston to the New Hampshire border. Over the years, I've frequently escaped to the North Shore's boulder-strewn beaches and small harbors; here, my recipe for a perfect stay, which I road-tested one gorgeous July weekend.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here are the street closures for US Open

Parking restrictions will be implemented to reduce congestion and illegal parking, police said. Boston police and the Town of Brookline issued traffic advisories ahead of the PGA U.S. Open Golf Tournament, which is set to begin at The Country Club in Brookline next week. Attendees are being encouraged to take...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The Cambridge bike lane battle is heading to court

Businesses and residents have sued the city over a plan for 25 miles of separated bike lanes, saying lost parking spaces will hurt sales. A faction of local business owners and residents in Cambridge sued the city Friday, seeking to reel back an ambitious bike lane expansion project that they say will eliminate precious parking spaces and devastate small businesses.
The Swellesley Report

Seems like everything’s being redeveloped in Wellesley

The role of Wellesley’s Planning Board “is to make short and long term decisions related to land use in the Town of Wellesley.” The Planning Department and its board are always busy, but it sounds as though things could pick up even more in the months to come.
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston Globe

What does Boston’s new planning chief have in store for the city?

Boston’s new chief of planning, Arthur Jemison, is ready to hit the ground running — literally. Jemison, an Amherst-native and seasoned urban planner, recently picked up a new pair of New Balances and is ready to break them in on some of his old running routes, he said in an interview with Boston.com.
BOSTON, MA

