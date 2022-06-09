Allotropy in ultra high strength materials

In this work, an intercomparison of sensitization effects produced by gold (GNP) and dextran-coated iron oxide (SPION-DX) nanoparticles in M059J and U87 human glioblastoma cells was performed using 6 MV-photons. Three variables were mapped: the nanoparticle material, treatment concentration, and cell radiosensitivity. For U87, GNP treatments resulted in high sensitization enhancement ratios (SER\(_{10\%}\) up to 2.04). More modest effects were induced by SPION-DX, but still significant reductions in survival were achieved (maximum SER\(_{10\%}=1.61\) ). For the radiosensitive M059J, sensitization by both NPs was poor. SER\(_{10\%}\) increased with the degree of elemental uptake in the cells, but not necessarily with treatment concentration. For GNP, where exposure concentration and elemental uptake were found to be proportional, SER\(_{10\%}\) increased linearly with concentration in both cell lines. For SPION-DX, saturation of sensitization enhancement and metal uptake occurred at high exposures. Fold change in the \(\alpha /\beta\) ratios extracted from survival curves are reduced by the presence of SPION-DXÂ but strongly increased by GNPsÂ , suggesting that sensitization by GNPsÂ occurs mainly via promotion of lethal damage, while for SPION-DXÂ repairable damage dominates. The NPs were more effective in eliminating the radioresistant glioblastoma cells, an interesting finding, as resistant cells are key targets to improve treatment outcome.
Comments / 0