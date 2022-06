Columbus Civic Center is celebrating African American heritage with the inaugural Unity Week and Juneteenth Jubilee. Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed federal legislation making June 19 of each year a federal holiday in recognition of Juneteenth. See more.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO