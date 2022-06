Despite concerns about inflation and other global economic pressures, Florida continues to see relatively few new unemployment claims. Florida had an estimated 5,393 first-time jobless claims last week, up from a revised count of 3,698 during the week that ended May 28, according to a U.S. Department of Labor report issued Thursday. Those numbers are similar to the pace of unemployment claims before the COVID-19 pandemic caused massive economic damage in 2020. [Source: News Service of Florida]

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO