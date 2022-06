ANNAPOLIS, MD – The City of Annapolis Cuidate/Take Care team was awarded a $30,000 grant to expand communications and outreach effort by the ABIM Foundation, a Philadelphia-based non-profit that seeks to help correct the scourge of medical misinformation which experienced a resurgence during the pandemic, especially among Black and Latino populations. In all, ABIM is awarding $110,000 in grants, as announced today.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO