The power of Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees was simply too much to handle for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, particularly to right-hander Matt Swarmer, who got absolutely taken to the woodshed by the Bronx Bombers. Swarmer, making just his third start of the season, allowed seven hits, six of which were crushed beyond the field by the Yankees, before getting pulled from the game.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO