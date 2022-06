"As soon as I pulled it, I couldn't breathe. It is the only one of its kind." An Ohio teenager uncovered a one of one Mac Jones rookie card that immediately changed his life. Johnny Stone, 13, plucked the rare find from a box of Panini Prizm Football cards and knew right away what he had found. He and his father, Chad, buy and flip cards under their business, Stone Sports Cards, so they understood the magnitude of the moment.

HOBBIES ・ 39 MINUTES AGO